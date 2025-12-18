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NHRHS Project Grad 2026

About this event

Sales closed

NHRHS Project Grad 2026's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

35 Neptune Ave, Moodus, CT 06469, USA

Dooney & Burke Satchel item
Dooney & Burke Satchel item
Dooney & Burke Satchel
$80

Starting bid

Retail Value: $498. Gorgeous Dooney & Burke forest green satchel with shoulder strap for multiple ways to wear it. This piece elevates any outfit.

Dooney & Burke Belt Bag item
Dooney & Burke Belt Bag item
Dooney & Burke Belt Bag
$40

Starting bid

Retail Value: $148. Beautiful periwinkle belt bag from Dooney & Burke. Can be worn as a cross body bag as well!

Solomon Radium Prime Sigma Photochromic Ski Goggles item
Solomon Radium Prime Sigma Photochromic Ski Goggles
$75

Starting bid

Color: Black. Retail Value $330. The most technologically advanced goggles Salomon ever made will make you stand out in performance and style. The magnetic lens-changing system makes it easy to switch lenses, while the oversized, color-amplifying and auto-adjusting SIGMA™ Photo lens with Anti Fog + maximizes your vision in changing light conditions and keeps fog at bay.

Solomon Radium Prime Sigma Photochromic Ski Goggles item
Solomon Radium Prime Sigma Photochromic Ski Goggles
$75

Starting bid

Color Green Gable. Retail Value $330. The most technologically advanced goggles Salomon ever made will make you stand out in performance and style. The magnetic lens-changing system makes it easy to switch lenses, while the oversized, color-amplifying and auto-adjusting SIGMA™ Photo lens with Anti Fog + maximizes your vision in changing light conditions and keeps fog at bay.

Two Ski Passes to Killington Ski Resort item
Two Ski Passes to Killington Ski Resort
$100

Starting bid

Retail Value over $350. Can be used any time during the 2026-2027 season (even weekends!).

$100 Alpine Haus Gift Card item
$100 Alpine Haus Gift Card
$60

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card to Alpine Haus in Wethersfield, CT

Two 8-hour Mount Southington Ski Passes item
Two 8-hour Mount Southington Ski Passes
$60

Starting bid

Retail Value: over $150. Good for any day (including weekends!) during the 2026-2027 season.

Framed Owl photograph by Frank DiNardi item
Framed Owl photograph by Frank DiNardi
$30

Starting bid

Beautiful 11x14 Owl photo by East Haddam‘s very own and well known photographer Frank DiNardi. Priceless!

Matted “Mouse on a Pine Cone” Drawing item
Matted “Mouse on a Pine Cone” Drawing
$30

Starting bid

Original pencil drawing from our very own Sue Weaver! Priceless! Matted 11x 17 inches

Portland West Golf Course Foursome- 18 holes item
Portland West Golf Course Foursome- 18 holes
$40

Starting bid

Retail Value: $180. Includes golf cart. Can be used any time.

$100 Noel’s Market Gift Card item
$100 Noel’s Market Gift Card
$60

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card to Noel’s Market In Colchester, CT

ARK Distillery Gift Box item
ARK Distillery Gift Box
$25

Starting bid

Gift box includes 2 jars of mixers and a $50 ARK Distillery gift card.

Tree Trails Adventure Passes item
Tree Trails Adventure Passes
$40

Starting bid

2 Passes to Tree Trails Adventure in Mystic, CT. Retail value $140

Coffee Lovers’ Basket item
Coffee Lovers’ Basket
$20

Starting bid

Includes a french press, coffee bean grinder, 2 coffee mugs, espresso set and a bag of Birdhouse coffee

Hartford Yard Goats Tickets item
Hartford Yard Goats Tickets
$15

Starting bid

4 Right Field Porch Tickets ($40 value). Any regular season home game Tues-Thurs

Matted Lighthouse by Lauren Cryan item
Matted Lighthouse by Lauren Cryan
$30

Starting bid

Original matted 16x 20 drawing by local artist Lauren Cryan. Priceless!

Original drawing by Abby Kelly item
Original drawing by Abby Kelly
$20

Starting bid

Original 4x6 Drawing by local artist and NHRHS graduate Abby Kelly. Priceless!

“Oranges” Original Watercolor Painting item
“Oranges” Original Watercolor Painting
$20

Starting bid

Original painting from local artist Alissa Marie.

9in x 12in on arches cold press 100% cotton paper done in Windsor and Newton professional watercolor paints.

New Haven Symphony Orchestra Tickets item
New Haven Symphony Orchestra Tickets
$20

Starting bid

2 Adult and 2 Children tickets to the New Haven Symphony Orchestra. Can be used for any NHSO concert during the 26-27 season. Retail value $180

New Haven Symphony Orchestra Tickets item
New Haven Symphony Orchestra Tickets
$20

Starting bid

2 Adult and 2 Children tickets to the New Haven Symphony Orchestra. Can be used for any NHSO concert during the 26-27 season. Retail value $180

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