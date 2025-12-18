NHRHS Project Grad 2026's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Retail Value: $498. Gorgeous Dooney & Burke forest green satchel with shoulder strap for multiple ways to wear it. This piece elevates any outfit.
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Retail Value: $148. Beautiful periwinkle belt bag from Dooney & Burke. Can be worn as a cross body bag as well!
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Color: Black. Retail Value $330. The most technologically advanced goggles Salomon ever made will make you stand out in performance and style. The magnetic lens-changing system makes it easy to switch lenses, while the oversized, color-amplifying and auto-adjusting SIGMA™ Photo lens with Anti Fog + maximizes your vision in changing light conditions and keeps fog at bay.
Starting bid
Color Green Gable. Retail Value $330. The most technologically advanced goggles Salomon ever made will make you stand out in performance and style. The magnetic lens-changing system makes it easy to switch lenses, while the oversized, color-amplifying and auto-adjusting SIGMA™ Photo lens with Anti Fog + maximizes your vision in changing light conditions and keeps fog at bay.
Starting bid
Retail Value over $350. Can be used any time during the 2026-2027 season (even weekends!).
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card to Alpine Haus in Wethersfield, CT
Starting bid
Retail Value: over $150. Good for any day (including weekends!) during the 2026-2027 season.
Starting bid
Beautiful 11x14 Owl photo by East Haddam‘s very own and well known photographer Frank DiNardi. Priceless!
Starting bid
Original pencil drawing from our very own Sue Weaver! Priceless! Matted 11x 17 inches
Starting bid
Retail Value: $180. Includes golf cart. Can be used any time.
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card to Noel’s Market In Colchester, CT
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Gift box includes 2 jars of mixers and a $50 ARK Distillery gift card.
Starting bid
2 Passes to Tree Trails Adventure in Mystic, CT. Retail value $140
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Includes a french press, coffee bean grinder, 2 coffee mugs, espresso set and a bag of Birdhouse coffee
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4 Right Field Porch Tickets ($40 value). Any regular season home game Tues-Thurs
Starting bid
Original matted 16x 20 drawing by local artist Lauren Cryan. Priceless!
Starting bid
Original 4x6 Drawing by local artist and NHRHS graduate Abby Kelly. Priceless!
Starting bid
Original painting from local artist Alissa Marie.
9in x 12in on arches cold press 100% cotton paper done in Windsor and Newton professional watercolor paints.
Starting bid
2 Adult and 2 Children tickets to the New Haven Symphony Orchestra. Can be used for any NHSO concert during the 26-27 season. Retail value $180
Starting bid
2 Adult and 2 Children tickets to the New Haven Symphony Orchestra. Can be used for any NHSO concert during the 26-27 season. Retail value $180
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