NHS Class of 2001 25th Reunion

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About this event
Registration fee includes participation in the following events:
Thursday, October 15, 2026
NHS Homecoming Parade
Friday, October 16, 2026
Tent City
Saturday, October 17, 2026
All Black Affair
Please take note: Souvenirs are sold separately. Souvenirs include (Option 1: Jersey and 2 t-shirts to include tent city T-shirt and 25th commemorative t-shirt for $75.00) or (Option 2: Jersey only for $50.00).
Football game admission sold separately.
$
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