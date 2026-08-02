NHS Class of 2001 25th Reunion

Registration fee includes participation in the following events:

Thursday, October 15, 2026

NHS Homecoming Parade





Friday, October 16, 2026

Tent City





Saturday, October 17, 2026

All Black Affair





Please take note: Souvenirs are sold separately. Souvenirs include (Option 1: Jersey and 2 t-shirts to include tent city T-shirt and 25th commemorative t-shirt for $75.00) or (Option 2: Jersey only for $50.00).





Football game admission sold separately.







