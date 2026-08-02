A large navy blue "N" with yellow trim, emblazoned with "Class of 2001 25th Reunion" in yellow and white, stands against a white background with "NATCHEZ HIGH SCHOOL" in yellow lettering above.

Hosted by

NATCHEZ HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2001

About this event

NHS Class of 2001 25th Reunion

Natchez

MS 39120, USA

General Admission
$150

Registration fee includes participation in the following events:
Thursday, October 15, 2026

NHS Homecoming Parade


Friday, October 16, 2026

Tent City


Saturday, October 17, 2026

All Black Affair


Please take note: Souvenirs are sold separately. Souvenirs include (Option 1: Jersey and 2 t-shirts to include tent city T-shirt and 25th commemorative t-shirt for $75.00) or (Option 2: Jersey only for $50.00).


Football game admission sold separately.



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