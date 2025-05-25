NHSFHOF 2025 Induction Ceremony Sponsorship

Logo/graphic advertisement during Live Stream broadcast
• Sponsor name recognition in all press releases
• Mention as Sponsor at ceremony
• Name & logo placement at the event venue
• Logo placement on Step & Repeat banner
• Mention as Sponsor in all social media promotions
• Logo placement at the event venue
• Logo placement on event t-shirt & merchandise
• Photo opportunity with celebrity inductees
• Full page ad in program booklet
• 4 VIP tickets and preferred seating
• 50 general admission tickets
Logo/graphic advertisement during Live Stream broadcast
• Sponsor name recognition in all press releases
• Mention as Sponsor at ceremony
• Name & logo placement at the event venue
• Logo placement on Step & Repeat banner
• Mention as Sponsor in all social media promotions
• Logo placement at the event venue
• Logo placement on event t-shirt & merchandise
• Photo opportunity with celebrity inductees
• Full page ad in program booklet
• 4 VIP tickets and preferred seating
• 50 general admission tickets
Red Carpet Sponsor
$2,500
• Full page ad in program booklet
• Logo placement on the National High School Football Hall of Fame website
• Logo placement on Step & Repeat banner
• 6 VIP tickets and preferred seating
• 20 general admission
• Full page ad in program booklet
• Logo placement on the National High School Football Hall of Fame website
• Logo placement on Step & Repeat banner
• 6 VIP tickets and preferred seating
• 20 general admission
Tailgate Sponsor
$1,000
• Full page ad in program booklet
• Logo placement on the National High School Football Hall of Fame website
• 4 VIP tickets or 20 general admission tickets
• Full page ad in program booklet
• Logo placement on the National High School Football Hall of Fame website
• 4 VIP tickets or 20 general admission tickets
Program Book - Half Page ad
$300
2025 Official Program Book
2025 Official Program Book
Program Book - Full Page ad
$500
2025 Official Program Book
2025 Official Program Book
Add a donation for National High School Football Hall of Fame Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!