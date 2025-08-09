NICA NY On The Bike 201 Cooperstown

NICA’s OTB 201 course is a five-hour, in-person intermediate-to-advanced skills training clinic that builds on the foundational skills of OTB 101. In addition to learning how to effectively teach new skills, coaches participate in hands-on practice instruction in the form of “teach backs” to their fellow clinic participants. Coaches receive a pocket-sized field guide and a digital skills manual.

OTB 201 is not required for coach licensure, but offers a great opportunity for coaches looking to expand their coaching and facilitation skills. The course counts as 5 continuing education units (CEUs).