NLOA & NLP Annual Membership Dues

Nicasio Land Owners Association (NLOA) and Nicasio Land Preserve (NLP) seek your support in the form of Annual Membership dues, which are $100 (though many people choose to contribute even more). Your dues and contributions are critical to our work on behalf of this great community.





As you know, all our Board Members' time is volunteered, and our budget is entirely funded by Annual Dues and whatever additional generous contributions you might choose to make. Thank you for contributing whatever amount is most comfortable for you!





Special thank you to all of those who have already donated generously to support our work to stop MMWD’s Nicasio Spillway project. Our community has had great success on this issue, but there is still more work to do, especially on the efforts to restore our two creeks and protect the Nicasio School from years of deferred creek maintenance by MMWD.