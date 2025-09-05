Hosted by

Nice Charities Inc

About this event

Nice Charities Inc's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

If your item is onsite, please pick-up your winnings at the table in the back of the room by 9pm.

IPad Air
$270

Starting bid

Silent Auction Item #1 – IPad Air (5th Generation) Wifi +Applecare


Retail Value - $665 (bid increments of $50 or more ONLY)

Sponsored by 2-track & Fielgroove

1.28 Carats diamond Halo style Earrings in 14k white gold
$520

Starting bid

Silent Auction Item #2 – 1.28 Carats diamond Halo style Earrings in 14k white gold

Appraised Retail Replacement Retail Value - $5,736 (bid increments of $100 or more ONLY)

*With Appraisal

Sponsored by ADO

.73 Carat diamond pendant
$300

Starting bid

Silent Auction Item #3 – .73 Carat diamond pendant

Approximate Value - $3,190 (bid increments of $50 or more ONLY)

*With Appraisal

Ipad Pro 11-inch (4th generation) Wi-Fi
$360

Starting bid

Silent Auction Item #4 – Ipad Pro 11-inch (4th generation) Wi-Fi

Sponsored by ArchetypeSC

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!