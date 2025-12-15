Hosted by

Nice Charities Inc's Silent Auction (test 2) with offline pmts

Pick-up location

If your item is onsite, please pick-up your winnings at the table in the back of the room by 9pm.

IPad Air item
IPad Air
$2

Starting bid

Silent Auction Item #1 – IPad Air (5th Generation) Wifi +Applecare


Retail Value - $665 (bid increments of $50 or more ONLY)

Sponsored by 2-track & Fielgroove

1.28 Carats diamond Halo style Earrings in 14k white gold item
1.28 Carats diamond Halo style Earrings in 14k white gold
$5

Starting bid

Silent Auction Item #2 – 1.28 Carats diamond Halo style Earrings in 14k white gold

Appraised Retail Replacement Retail Value - $5,736 (bid increments of $100 or more ONLY)

*With Appraisal

Sponsored by ADO

