14th Annual Nick Gabaldón Day 2026

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. We will provide wetsuits, surfboards and fun! Please arrive early, there will be no late arrival grace period. Open positions will be given to the standby list.
Waitlist tickets are added to the standby list the day of the event on a first come basis. Please arrive early for your best chance to grab a lesson. Once checked in you are welcome to partake in all of the other activities of the day!
Experienced surf instructors only. All surf instructor volunteers will be notified with further instructions for participation.
A variety of event volunteers are needed. Please complete the additional questions and let us know what areas you are interested in.
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