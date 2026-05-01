Black Surfers Collective

Hosted by

Black Surfers Collective

About this event

14th Annual Nick Gabaldón Day 2026

Inkwell Santa Monica Beach Tower 20

Free Surf Lessons
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. We will provide wetsuits, surfboards and fun! Please arrive early, there will be no late arrival grace period. Open positions will be given to the standby list.

Surf Lesson Waitlist
Free

Waitlist tickets are added to the standby list the day of the event on a first come basis. Please arrive early for your best chance to grab a lesson. Once checked in you are welcome to partake in all of the other activities of the day!

Volunteer Surf Instructor 8:30AM - 1:30PM
Free

Experienced surf instructors only. All surf instructor volunteers will be notified with further instructions for participation.

Volunteer Set Up 7:30AM - 9:00AM
Free
Volunteer Event Staff 9:00AM - 1:00PM
Free

A variety of event volunteers are needed. Please complete the additional questions and let us know what areas you are interested in.

Volunteer Clean up 1:00PM - 3:00PM
Free

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!