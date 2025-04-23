Nickel Open Fund's Online Auction

$500 Disney Gift Card
This $500 Disney gift card is redeemable at any of Disney’s theme parks, hotels, restaurants or stores.
2-Night Stay at Caesars Las Vegas + $250 F&B Credit
$75
Starting bid
Enjoy a complimentary 2-night stay at Caesar’s Palace Las Vegas, complete with a $250 food and beverage credit. Food credit is good at any Caesars-owned restaurant.
Terms & Conditions: Based on availability. Not valid over Super Bowl, New Year’s Eve, Formula 1 or March Madness.
Value $1200
6 MN Twins Tickets
$50
Starting bid
6 MN Twins Tickets
Game details: July 27, 2025 @ 1:10 PM, Section 108, Row 7, Seats 5-10 on the first base line above the Twins dugout.
Value $450
Beginner Lampworking Class for 6
$50
Starting bid
Skylab Glass Arts is a Twin Cities lampworking facility focused on studio space rental, glass art instruction and raw material retail located in Golden Valley, MN.
This class provides instrution on the art of creating glass art. By the end of the 3-hour class you will be able to create marbles, basic pendants and solid shapes using various colors and styles of raw glass.
Value $400
Handmade Quilted Denim Blanket
$25
Starting bid
Fun, beachy design in perfect for the beach, outdoor sporting events, picnics or to keep in your car "just in case!" Size: 4' x 5'
Value $250
Curated Cocktail Basket: Tequila Old Fashioned
$10
Starting bid
Impress your friends with a curated cocktail. This basket contains everything you need to make Tequila Old Fashioned, including Patron Reposado (375 ml), Hickory Smoke Vanilla Syrup, Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters and Gold Dusted Date-wrapped Apricots for garnish, along with a variety of chocolate truffles and 2 highball glasses.
Value $55
Curated Cocktail Basket: Tequila Espresso Martini
$10
Starting bid
The perfect after-dinner nightcap! Basket includes El Padrino De Mi Tierra Cafe Tequila, Espresso Cinnamon Syrup, Fever Tree Espresso Martini Mix, Lemon Juice and Coconut Espresso Sugar Rim, along with Nonna's Biscotti, a variety of chocolate truffles and 2 lowball glasses.
Value $60
Kids Fun in the Summer Sun Basket
$10
Starting bid
Purple-themed basket includes a beach towel, sunglasses, swim goggles, floaty tube, Taylor Swift fact book, LED skip ball, 16-oz. beverage tumbler, Go Fish cards, 6-pack dive rings & bubble wands
Value $40
Kids Summertime Fun Basket
$10
Starting bid
Blue-themed basket includes a beach towel, sunglasses, swim goggles, floaty tube, comic book, Go Fish cards, Bunch O Waterballoons, squirt gun, 20-oz. beverage tumbler & bubble wands.
Value $40
MN Vikings #26 Theo Jackson ""My Cause My Cleats"" Custom Cl
$150
Starting bid
Through the My Cause My Cleats program, NFL players reveal their passions beyond the game by picking a cause that is important to them to be represented on custom-designed cleats. Theo Jackson chose to represent NAMI MN. The cleats were worn during Week 13 in December against the Atlanta Falcons of the 2024 season and then given to NAMI. NAMI then graciously thought of the Nickel Open Fund’s fundraising efforts for Mental Health Awareness and gifted them to us for our auction."
Value Priceless
Patron Golf Bag
$25
Starting bid
Titleist rugged cart bag with Patron logo, carrying strap, 13 individual club dividers, plus putter slot and 10 zipper pockets for all your golf essentials.
Value $150
Handmade Wooden American Flag
$50
Starting bid
This hand-crafted, distressed wooden American Flag features a weathered look and is the perfect addition to your home decor. Size: 13"" x 19"".
Value Priceless
2 Eucalpytus Swing Lounge Chairs
$50
Starting bid
Experience the epitome of relaxation with these exquisitely designed loungers. The ergonomic design provides support and comfort. Adjustable sunbrella fabric headrest pillows are resistant to stains, mildew, chlorine and fading. Collapsible locking feature allows for easy transport and storage.
Size: 43.7 in. x 27.2 in. x 36.3 in.
Value $250
Nespresso Vertuo Machine
$25
Starting bid
Become your own Barista and concoct coffee shop-worthy coffees and cocktails at home! Basket includes a starter supply of coffee pods along with other treats!
Value $100
Handmade Wood Table
$50
Starting bid
This wooden table was handmade with 2 oak tree trunk discs and 4 reclaimed golf putters that serve as the feet. Sanded to perfection, stained and sealed to showcase the woods unique characteristics. Each disc is approximately 2” thick. Size: 18” diameter x 24” tall. See if you can count all the rings and guess how old the tree is!
Value $200
Spicy Bloody Mary Basket
$25
Starting bid
Including Pleasing Bloody Mary Mix Salt, Jalapeno Bloody Mary Mix, Homemade Garlic Dill Pickles, Jalapeno Stuffed Olives, Vodka, Dots Southwest Pretzel Twists and Rim-Shot Salt
Value $50
MN Wild Kirill Kaprizov Autographed Hat
$50
Starting bid
This MN Wild Kirill Kaprizov autographed hat is a must-have for any Wild Hockey fan. It features Kaprizov’s authentic signature on the brim and is a unique piece of memorabilia. With its stylish design, it’s the perfect addition to any Wild fan’s collection.
Value $200
OGIO XL (Xtra-Light) 2.0 Golf Bag
$25
Starting bid
OGIO XL (Xtra-Light) 2.0 Golf Bag with Lipon Logo on bottom front pocket
Features include a 7-way top, full-length club dividers, fleece-lined valuables pocket, 4-point double shoulder strap system, 6 zippered pockets, walking-accessible water bottle holster, hook and lop glove patch, padded back for ventilation, rain hood and detachable side and ball pockets for easy decoration.
Value $125
Mental Health Bag
$20
Starting bid
Mental Health Blanket, "Let Them" block sign, Daily reminders water bottle, You're Hear for a Reason book, 3-reusable grocery bags Island Vibe
Rodney Strong Symmetry 2016 Sonoma County Meritage Red Wine
$75
Starting bid
If you're a Connoisseur of fine wines and enjoy a BOurdeaux-style wine, you'll love this bottle of Symmetry. It's a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Malbec, Petit Verdot and Cabernet Franc from the Alexander Valley.
Red Bull Backpack with 3 Logo'd Shirts
$50
Starting bid
Large main compartment,
Crushproof Tech Vault pocket with soft tricot liner,
Laptop compartment (fits most 15" laptops),
Integrated foam panels to keep electronics and valuables protected,
Padded iPad/tablet/e-reader pocket,
HUB (Hybrid Uni-body Back panel) for comfort,
Dual water bottle/accessory holders &
Ergonomic shoulder straps
Custom Framed Minnesota Twins Print
$75
Starting bid
Features the Fifth Inning of the May 3, 2010 game at Target Field.
