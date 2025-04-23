Nickel Open Fund's Online Auction

Through the My Cause My Cleats program, NFL players reveal their passions beyond the game by picking a cause that is important to them to be represented on custom-designed cleats. Theo Jackson chose to represent NAMI MN. The cleats were worn during Week 13 in December against the Atlanta Falcons of the 2024 season and then given to NAMI. NAMI then graciously thought of the Nickel Open Fund’s fundraising efforts for Mental Health Awareness and gifted them to us for our auction." Value Priceless

