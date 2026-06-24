Nickel Open Live Auction

A Jordan, MN staple since 1982, Clancy’s is a family-run restaurant serving up delicious favorites like pizza, broasted chicken and burgers. The cozy atmosphere makes it the perfect place to meet for dinner or just relax with a cold drink at their fully-stocked bar. This coupon book features 26 coupons to enjoy one of Clancy’s delicious pizza varieties!

Value $600 MUST BE PRESENT TO BID. NO ONLINE BIDS EXCEPTED.