Nickel Open Live Auction

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Starting bid
A Jordan, MN staple since 1982, Clancy’s is a family-run restaurant serving up delicious favorites like pizza, broasted chicken and burgers. The cozy atmosphere makes it the perfect place to meet for dinner or just relax with a cold drink at their fully-stocked bar. This coupon book features 26 coupons to enjoy one of Clancy’s delicious pizza varieties!
Value $600 MUST BE PRESENT TO BID. NO ONLINE BIDS EXCEPTED.
Starting bid
Heat up the grill and break out the BBQ sauce! The winner of this live auction item will receive a half pig - approximately 100 lbs., cut, wrapped and delivered!
MUST BE PRESENT TO BID. NO ONLINE BIDS EXCEPTED.
Starting bid
This hand-crafted, distressed wooden American Flag features a weathered look and is the perfect addition to your home decor. Size: MUST BE PRESENT TO BID. NO ONLINE BIDS EXCEPTED.
Starting bid
2-night stay in a standard room at the Hyatt Regency Long Beach includes self-parking, taxes and resort fee. 2-night stay in a deluxe king harbor view stateroom aboard the legendary Queen Mary and including complimentary parking. Certificate for Royal Sunday Brunch for 2 in the Grand Salon aboard the Queen Mary.
Terms & Conditions: Hyatt Long Beach: Based on availability and is not valid for holidays or special events. Not replaceable if lost, stolen, destroyed and may not be redeemed or exchanged for cash. Cannot be extended past the expiration date. Original certificate is required at check-in.
Queen Mary & Royal Sunday Brunch: Based on availability, non-transferable, blackout dates and other restrictions apply. Includes tax and historic preservation fees. Cannot be replaced if lost or stolen. No cash value. Original certificate is required at check-in.
Value $2,200
MUST BE PRESENT TO BID. NO ONLINE BIDS EXCEPTED.
Starting bid
Includes Field of Dreams print (28" x 19"), Taking the Bait print (21" x 17") and the following Hansel print items: fleece blanket, travel-size My Pillow, 2 sets of drink coasters, travel coffee mug, 2 ceramic coffee mugs, 1,000-piece puzzle, octagonal wall clock and shower curtain
MUST BE PRESENT TO BID. NO ONLINE BIDS EXCEPTED.
Starting bid
Complimentary 3-night stay at the Hyatt Regency Deer Valley in Park City, Utah. Certificate is valid for a standard room with 1 king bed or 2 double beds for 2 in Remington Hall. Valid from July 1, 2026. Expires July 31, 2027.
Terms & Conditions: Valid only at the Grand Hyatt Deer Valley. Based on availability; cannot be used on special holidays/events. Certificate cannot be duplicated, replaced or refunded if lost, stolen or destroyed and is not redeemable for cash. Certificate cannot be extended past the expiration date. Not valid December 19, 2026 – January 2, 2027, January 14-17, 2027 and February 13-20, 2027.
Value$1,800
MUST BE PRESENT TO BID. NO ONLINE BIDS EXCEPTED.
Starting bid
Lightweight, reactive and precision-shaped, the Supreme Air Core 3 is engineered for riders who demand response without sacrificing consistency behind the boat.
Signed by pro wakeboarder, Jake Pelot, this board is great on the lake or as a valuable collector item.
Value $700 before autograph
MUST BE PRESENT TO BID. NO ONLINE BIDS EXCEPTED.
Starting bid
This Bigfoot can is sure a great addition to your yard, man cave or wherever you’d like to make people do a double-take! Made of heavy laser cut metal. Stands up to all kinds of weather.
MUST BE PRESENT TO BID. NO ONLINE BIDS EXCEPTED.
Starting bid
Holy Smokes is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the spiritual needs and well-being of America’s uniformed services – one cigar at a time!
This unique package contains: Custom-made Ammo-can humidor, cedar-lined; 20 premium cigars – Holy Smokes private label; 6 premium cigars; 3 burner torch (fluid needs to be added); hygrometer/thermometer; 3-pack cutter punch set; Holy Smokes tee-shirt; humidity pack in ammo can with extra humidor juice (holy water); devotional (to read while smoking) and Ch Colonel Tom Mohler personal challenge coin.
MUST BE PRESENT TO BID. NO ONLINE BIDS EXCEPTED.
Value $350
Starting bid
Get your home in tip-top shape with this full home duct work cleaning and the all-important dryer vent cleaning.
All Directions is headquartered in Jordan, MN and serves the greater South Metro Area.
MUST BE PRESENT TO BID. NO ONLINE BIDS EXCEPTED.
Value $625
Starting bid
Level-up your next event or backyard party with a live performance by Patchwork Band. This versatile band plays a variety of hits sure to get everyone on their feet dancing.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!