A light gray sweatshirt with a festive "Nickel Plate Reindeer Express" design hangs in front of a decorative mirror with a brick wall and dried foliage in the background.
Nickel Plate Heritage Railroad

Offered by

Nickel Plate Heritage Railroad

About this shop

Nickel Plate Heritage Railroad's Shop

Pick-up location

825 Forest Park Drive, Noblesville, IN 46060

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Reindeer Express Sweatshirt item
Reindeer Express Sweatshirt item
Reindeer Express Sweatshirt item
Reindeer Express Sweatshirt
$45

All aboard the Reindeer Express with this fun play on an ugly holiday sweatshirt. Product printed on a grey unisex Gildan sweatshirt.

2026 Reindeer Express Ornament item
2026 Reindeer Express Ornament
$25

Support railroad preservation by purchasing our annual ornament. All proceeds from the annual ornament go directly back into protecting and preserving the historic Nickel Plate Road.

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2026 Reindeer Plush item
2026 Reindeer Plush
$12.99
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Nickel Plate T-Shirt item
Nickel Plate T-Shirt
$25

BELLA+CANVAS Unisex Jersey Short Sleeve Tee

Leather Patch Hat item
Leather Patch Hat
$29.95

Made by local retailer left grain. Richardson 112 mesh hat.

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Add a donation for Nickel Plate Heritage Railroad

$

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