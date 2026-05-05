NICU Walk at the Zoo Sponsorship

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About this event
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Name on Event Signage, Recognition on Social Media (group post)
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Table at the event, Social media attention, option to include participant swag
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Name on event signage, social media mention, participant swag
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Small logo on event signage, swag bag inclusion, social media recognition, listed on event page
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Logo on event signage, Dedicated social media post, swag bag inclusion, option for table at the event
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Prominent logo placement on signage, 2-3 social media features, vendor table at the event, logo on event swag, swag bag inclusion
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Top logo placement on all event materials, featured in all social media & email promotions, opportunity to speak at the event, vendor table, logo on tshirt, recognition during opening speech
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