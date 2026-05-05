Lilys Hope Foundation

Hosted by

Lilys Hope Foundation

About this event

NICU Walk at the Zoo Sponsorship

5150 Game Preserve Rd

Schnecksville, PA 18078, USA

Friend of the Walk item
Friend of the Walk
$100

10 left!

Name on Event Signage, Recognition on Social Media (group post)

Vendor item
Vendor
$200

10 left!

Table at the event, Social media attention, option to include participant swag

Community Sponsor item
Community Sponsor
$250

10 left!

Name on event signage, social media mention, participant swag

Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$500

10 left!

Small logo on event signage, swag bag inclusion, social media recognition, listed on event page

Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$1,000

10 left!

Logo on event signage, Dedicated social media post, swag bag inclusion, option for table at the event

Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$1,500

10 left!

Prominent logo placement on signage, 2-3 social media features, vendor table at the event, logo on event swag, swag bag inclusion

Presenting Sponsor item
Presenting Sponsor
$2,500

10 left!

Top logo placement on all event materials, featured in all social media & email promotions, opportunity to speak at the event, vendor table, logo on tshirt, recognition during opening speech

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