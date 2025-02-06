eventClosed

Night at the Mouse Races

Fairgrounds Rd

Troy, MO 63379, USA

Table of 8
$200
Individual Tickets
$25
Event Sponsor
$1,000
Includes a table of 8 at event, shoutout on social media and announced during event
Drink Sponsor
$500
Your company banner at the bar, shoutout on social media and announced during event.
Chuck-a-Luck Sponsor
$250
Shoutout on social media and displayed on wheel at event.
Race Sponsor (7 Races)
$100
Shoutout on social media and announced before the race.
Mouse Roulette Sponsor (6 Roulettes)
$100
Shoutout on social media and announced before the roulette.

