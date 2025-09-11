Hosted by

Discovery Center Of Springfield Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Night at the Museum Silent Auction 2025

Pick-up location

438 E St Louis St, Springfield, MO 65806, USA

Raising Canes item
Raising Canes
$10

Starting bid

Soft side cooler packed with all the Raising Canes gear you need for tailgating or hitting the lake - topped with plush of Cane himself!

Mushroom 🍄 Maker item
Mushroom 🍄 Maker
$10

Starting bid

Mushroom Maker Tribe box with projects for the whole family this fall - 2 double sided signs and a 3-D terrarium, plus a coffee mug and little mushroom totems.

Ballerina item
Ballerina
$10

Starting bid

Framed 8x10 Ballerina Print from Hua Chen with certificate of authenticity

Silent Stalker item
Silent Stalker
$10

Starting bid

Framed 8x10 Andrew Bone "Silent Stalker" with certificate of authenticity

Grow 4 Good item
Grow 4 Good
$10

Starting bid

Talavera Mexican planter with Calathea

Feeling Lucky? item
Feeling Lucky?
$10

Starting bid

A variety of our favorite scratchers from the board - you could be the next big winner!!

Ellie Gold item
Ellie Gold
$10

Starting bid

The Kendra Scott icon designed after our signature statement shape, the Elle Gold Drop Earrings and matching Elaina necklace in Ivory Mother-of-Pearl are inlaid with a genuine custom-cut stone, scaled for a universally flattering silhouette.

Remember The Alamo item
Remember The Alamo
$10

Starting bid

The perfect movie night both at home and at the Alamo! This classic movie bucket is packed with all of your favorite movie treats, and 2 movie passes for the Alamo and an unlimited refill popcorn.

Branson Weekend item
Branson Weekend
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy 2 Admissions to the Aquarium at the Boardwalk - which is unlike any other aquarium you’ve visited with 10 distinct underwater zones as well as 2 passes to the Presleys Jubilee which has been entertaining crowds for 55 years!

Baby Birds item
Baby Birds
$10

Starting bid

4 Box seats for the Springfield Cardinals for any game during the 2026 season, a YADI tumbler, and jeweled Cardinals hat in a Consuela Bag

Coffee is Life item
Coffee is Life
$10

Starting bid

$20 gift certificate to Coffee Ethic, 2 coffee mugs, and everything you need to make your favorite drink at home on the weekend.

Jump Around item
Jump Around
$10

Starting bid

5 Jump Passes for unlimited jumps at Jump Mania - one of the biggest indoor inflatable parks in southwest Missouri. Open jump for kids ages 12 and younger to jump, climb, bounce, and slide! A Jump Mania tee and 5 pineapple whip cards.

Whiskeys Date Night item
Whiskeys Date Night
$10

Starting bid

4 - $25 Big Whiskey's certificates and 10 BOGO Blue room coupons

Civil Date Night item
Civil Date Night
$10

Starting bid

4 - $25 Civil Kitchen Gift cards and 10 BOGO Blue Room coupons

Whip It Good item
Whip It Good
$10

Starting bid

An entire season of your favorite non-dairy, gluten free summer treat!

Its Magic item
Its Magic
$10

Starting bid

4 tickets for the Magic House - This St. Louis Children’s Museum is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization that will engage all children with hands-on learning experiences that spark imagination, pique curiosity, enhance creativity and develop problem-solving skills within a place of beauty, wonder, joy and magic.

Be Jimms Guest item
Be Jimms Guest
$10

Starting bid

Discover Springfield's award-winning steakhouse, serving you the finest steak and seafood, and that legendary salad bar!

Cherry & Pickwick item
Cherry & Pickwick
$10

Starting bid

Pop in for brunch at Tea Bar & Bites, stroll the shops in the delightful Cherry and Pickwick neighborhood, then round our your day with a pint at Tie & Timber featuring live local musicians.

Winter Wilderness item
Winter Wilderness
$10

Starting bid

Framed Limited Edition Print of the timeless Wilderness Church at Silver Dollar City capped in snow with the north star shining above. Numbered and signed.

Lightsaber item
Lightsaber
$25

Starting bid

An elegant weapon for a more civilized age, this detailed Skywalker Lightsaber hilt illuminates the included blade for an unbeatable collectible. This set also includes a display stand and a Lightsaber belt clip.

Wine Tasting Kit item
Wine Tasting Kit
$10

Starting bid

Everything you need to host wine tasting nights with your friends - tasting notes, wine guide, table cards and tasting mats - as well as couple bottles to get your started.

Tweet Tweet item
Tweet Tweet
$10

Starting bid

For the bird lover in your life - a hummingbird windchime, ladybug feeder with suet block, and a cute little firefly to light up your patio.

Casa Bella item
Casa Bella
$10

Starting bid

Your favorite mexican treats to have at home with a gift card for casabella's mexican cuisine.

Overstuffed by Stacie item
Overstuffed by Stacie
$10

Starting bid

Organizational starter kit, including a two hour session with Stacie herself.

Ozark Lunkers item
Ozark Lunkers
$10

Starting bid

The Ozarks Lunkers are a professional indoor football team based in Springfield, Missouri. They are currently members of The Arena League. They will play their home games at Wilson Logistics Arena, a multipurpose arena built next to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. Enjoy 4 tickets, 2 tees, and a football.

Getting Cozy item
Getting Cozy
$10

Starting bid

This basket is lined with the coziest blanket ever amd has books 1-4 of the Aj and Mak series from local author Addison Michael's...book 5 coming soon! Plus 2 oversized mugs, plenty of hot cocoa and a soup mix. You'll be ready for winter!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!