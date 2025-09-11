Night at the Museum Silent Auction 2025

Hosted by
Starting bid
Soft side cooler packed with all the Raising Canes gear you need for tailgating or hitting the lake - topped with plush of Cane himself!
Starting bid
Mushroom Maker Tribe box with projects for the whole family this fall - 2 double sided signs and a 3-D terrarium, plus a coffee mug and little mushroom totems.
Starting bid
Framed 8x10 Ballerina Print from Hua Chen with certificate of authenticity
Starting bid
Framed 8x10 Andrew Bone "Silent Stalker" with certificate of authenticity
Starting bid
Talavera Mexican planter with Calathea
Starting bid
A variety of our favorite scratchers from the board - you could be the next big winner!!
Starting bid
The Kendra Scott icon designed after our signature statement shape, the Elle Gold Drop Earrings and matching Elaina necklace in Ivory Mother-of-Pearl are inlaid with a genuine custom-cut stone, scaled for a universally flattering silhouette.
Starting bid
The perfect movie night both at home and at the Alamo! This classic movie bucket is packed with all of your favorite movie treats, and 2 movie passes for the Alamo and an unlimited refill popcorn.
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 Admissions to the Aquarium at the Boardwalk - which is unlike any other aquarium you’ve visited with 10 distinct underwater zones as well as 2 passes to the Presleys Jubilee which has been entertaining crowds for 55 years!
Starting bid
4 Box seats for the Springfield Cardinals for any game during the 2026 season, a YADI tumbler, and jeweled Cardinals hat in a Consuela Bag
Starting bid
$20 gift certificate to Coffee Ethic, 2 coffee mugs, and everything you need to make your favorite drink at home on the weekend.
Starting bid
5 Jump Passes for unlimited jumps at Jump Mania - one of the biggest indoor inflatable parks in southwest Missouri. Open jump for kids ages 12 and younger to jump, climb, bounce, and slide! A Jump Mania tee and 5 pineapple whip cards.
Starting bid
4 - $25 Big Whiskey's certificates and 10 BOGO Blue room coupons
Starting bid
4 - $25 Civil Kitchen Gift cards and 10 BOGO Blue Room coupons
Starting bid
An entire season of your favorite non-dairy, gluten free summer treat!
Starting bid
4 tickets for the Magic House - This St. Louis Children’s Museum is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization that will engage all children with hands-on learning experiences that spark imagination, pique curiosity, enhance creativity and develop problem-solving skills within a place of beauty, wonder, joy and magic.
Starting bid
Discover Springfield's award-winning steakhouse, serving you the finest steak and seafood, and that legendary salad bar!
Starting bid
Pop in for brunch at Tea Bar & Bites, stroll the shops in the delightful Cherry and Pickwick neighborhood, then round our your day with a pint at Tie & Timber featuring live local musicians.
Starting bid
Framed Limited Edition Print of the timeless Wilderness Church at Silver Dollar City capped in snow with the north star shining above. Numbered and signed.
Starting bid
An elegant weapon for a more civilized age, this detailed Skywalker Lightsaber hilt illuminates the included blade for an unbeatable collectible. This set also includes a display stand and a Lightsaber belt clip.
Starting bid
Everything you need to host wine tasting nights with your friends - tasting notes, wine guide, table cards and tasting mats - as well as couple bottles to get your started.
Starting bid
For the bird lover in your life - a hummingbird windchime, ladybug feeder with suet block, and a cute little firefly to light up your patio.
Starting bid
Your favorite mexican treats to have at home with a gift card for casabella's mexican cuisine.
Starting bid
Organizational starter kit, including a two hour session with Stacie herself.
Starting bid
The Ozarks Lunkers are a professional indoor football team based in Springfield, Missouri. They are currently members of The Arena League. They will play their home games at Wilson Logistics Arena, a multipurpose arena built next to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. Enjoy 4 tickets, 2 tees, and a football.
Starting bid
This basket is lined with the coziest blanket ever amd has books 1-4 of the Aj and Mak series from local author Addison Michael's...book 5 coming soon! Plus 2 oversized mugs, plenty of hot cocoa and a soup mix. You'll be ready for winter!
