Night at the Races 2026

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About this event
255 W Allegheny Rd, Imperial, PA 15126, USA
Your admission includes a buffet dinner, soft drinks, beer, and dessert. A cash bar will be available. NO BYOB. This event is for guests 21 and over. Refunds will not be issued for unused tickets.
When you sponsor a horse, you get to name it—and if your horse wins a race, you win cash! You’ll enter your horse’s name at checkout. Attendance is not required for your horse to win. All horse names must be submitted by Saturday, February 7.
These tickets will be used as money to place your bets on the races. There will be 11 races in total, and you may place as many bets as you’d like. The minimum bet is $2. If the horse you bet on wins the race—so do you!
Attendance is NOT required to win the 50/50.
Attendance is NOT required to win the 50/50.
10 tickets
A table will be reserved in advance for parties of 8.
$
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