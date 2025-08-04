BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL - NIGHT AT THE RACES

Hosted by
About this event
Bryan, OH 43506, USA
Each ticket includes dinner, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages and chances to participate in horse race betting, raffles, games, and more. Must be 21+ to attend.
Reserved Table of 8. Price includes 8 admission tickets.
Sponsor one of our 10 races. The sponsor's name will headline each race and the name will be read aloud. The sponsor will receive a full page ad in the event program.
You choose the name! Horse owners and horse names will be printed in the event program, as well as announced prior to and during the race. Even if you are unable to attend, you can still be a horse owner. Winning horse for each race gets $50!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!