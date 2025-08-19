Canon Mac Dance Team

Hosted by

Canon Mac Dance Team

About this event

Add a donation for Canon Mac Dance Team

$

Sales closed

Night at the Races

2013 Community Ctr Dr

Houston, PA 15342, USA

Admission ticket
$30

Ticket includes dinner, dessert, beer, pop, water, and 1 door prize ticket!


Note: You may also bring your own beverages (including adult bevs) and snacks.

Buy a horse (THIS IS NOT AN ADMISSION TICKET)
$20

Purchase a horse and give it a good name - be creative! Bet and cheer on your horse during it's race!


Note: Admission ticket ($30) also required to attend in person.

Sponsor a Race
$100

Become the official sponsor for 1 of 11 races!


Note: Admission ticket also required to attend in person.

VIP Table - Thoroughbred
$275

Reserved VIP table for 8 individual admissions, 1 horse, table signage with group/business name. Name in the program

VIP Table - Winner's Circle
$350

Reserved table for 8 individual admissions, 1 horse included, business/logo on program and on sponsor board, table signage

VIP Table - Triple Crown Table
$500

Premiere table up front reserved for 8 individual admissions, 2 horses, full sponsor recognition announcements, program listing, signage, social media shoutout

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!