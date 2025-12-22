North Hills Hockey Club Inc

Hosted by

North Hills Hockey Club Inc

About this event

Night at the Races

15 Wible Run Rd

Pittsburgh, PA 15209, USA

Admission Ticket
$35

Includes admission, dinner, beverages (pop, beer) and dessert.

Horse
$10

Get yours before they sell out! We only have a limited number of horses available. Give it a great name and win $50 if it finishes in first!

Auction Basket Tickets
$20

Purchase your Auction Basket Tickets in advance! Tickets will be given to you at the door when you arrive.

Race or Table Sponsor
$100

Interested in helping the club but also advertising your business? Sponsor a race or a table! Advertisement will also be on our Social Media Event page.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!