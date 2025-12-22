Night at the Races

Hosted by
About this event
Includes admission, dinner, beverages (pop, beer) and dessert.
Get yours before they sell out! We only have a limited number of horses available. Give it a great name and win $50 if it finishes in first!
Purchase your Auction Basket Tickets in advance! Tickets will be given to you at the door when you arrive.
Interested in helping the club but also advertising your business? Sponsor a race or a table! Advertisement will also be on our Social Media Event page.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!