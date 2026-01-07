Hosted by
Includes two reserved tables, (20 seats) full page program ad, prime placement on event t-shirts, recognition at the event and 2 race horses.
Includes 1 reserved table, 1/2 page program advertisement in the program ad, advertisement on event t-shirt, announcement during sponsored race and two race horses.
Includes 2 event tickets, 1/4 page program ad, signage at the event and 1 race horse.
Includes 2 event tickets, 1/4 page program ad, signage at the event, and 1 race horse.
Join us for a night at the races here at Stoneybrook Foundation. 10 races with final auction race. Must be 21 to attend. raffles, 50/50, and best derby hat contest.
includes one race horse. You name a horse and if it wins, you do too.
includes admission, dinner and a table for ten guests
basket raffles will be at the event
