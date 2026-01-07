Stoneybrook Foundation

Hosted by

Stoneybrook Foundation

About this event

Night At The Races

260 Mountain Trail Ln

Acme, PA 15610, USA

Event Sponsor
$1,000


Includes two reserved tables, (20 seats) full page program ad, prime placement on event t-shirts, recognition at the event and 2 race horses.  

Race Sponsor
$500


Includes 1 reserved table, 1/2 page program advertisement in the program ad, advertisement on event t-shirt, announcement during sponsored race and two race horses.  

Dinner Sponsor
$250

Includes 2 event tickets, 1/4 page program ad, signage at the event and 1 race horse. 

Beverage Sponsor
$250

Includes 2 event tickets, 1/4 page program ad, signage at the event, and 1 race horse.  

General Admission
$25

Join us for a night at the races here at Stoneybrook Foundation.  10 races with final auction race.  Must be 21 to attend.  raffles, 50/50, and best derby hat contest. 

Claim & Name a Horse
$10

includes one race horse. You name a horse and if it wins, you do too.

Reserve a Table For Ten
$250

includes admission, dinner and a table for ten guests

10 Raffle Tickets
$10

basket raffles will be at the event

30 Raffle Tickets
$25

basket raffles will be at the event

Add a donation for Stoneybrook Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!