Night at the Races

Hosted by
About this event
A single ticket includes admission to the event, dinner featuring braised beef, grilled chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, salad and dessert, plus two drink coins.
Sponsor a table for 8 of your friends, with dinner and 2 drink coins. We decorate the table themed with your business in mind. Your logo will be placed on our community banner, you'll live forever on our event t-shirt and we will recognize your business during the event and on our social media. (no business-no problem- we will still decorate your table-Flamingo's anyone?!?)
Ever wanted a horse?? Tonight is the night!! Purchase a horse for $10.00. She'll be named and ready for you in our event program. Get ready to raise the roof cheering her on- GIDDY-UP!
Pre-order your Gildan Soft Comfort Tee.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!