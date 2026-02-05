Night At The Races

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy food, cocktails, & games with access to all main activities. Bring CASH to place your BETS!!!
Name your horse a business name or after your favorite book/author
Business name/personal name gets announced as race sponsor
Business name/personal name in event program; 1 horse sponsorship; 2 General admission tickets
Business name/personal name in event program; 1 horse sponsorship; Table of 10 general admission tickets; Sign on table; Social media shout out
Business name/personal name in event program; Horse sponsorship in all 10 races; 1 race sponsorship; Table of 10 general admission tickets; Sign on table; Social media shout out
Business name on all advertising; Announcements throughout event as Event Sponsor; Name in program; 1 Race sponsorship; Horse sponsorship in all 10 races; Radio ad for event sponsored by you; Table of 10 general admission tickets; Sign on table; Social media shout out
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!