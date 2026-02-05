Blue Water Safe Horizons

Blue Water Safe Horizons

Night At The Races

1195 Gratiot Blvd

Marysville, MI 48040, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy food, cocktails, & games with access to all main activities. Bring CASH to place your BETS!!!

Horse Sponsor
$30

Name your horse a business name or after your favorite book/author

Race Sponsor
$150

Business name/personal name gets announced as race sponsor

Travers Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Business name/personal name in event program; 1 horse sponsorship; 2 General admission tickets

Belmont Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Business name/personal name in event program; 1 horse sponsorship; Table of 10 general admission tickets; Sign on table; Social media shout out

Preakness Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Business name/personal name in event program; Horse sponsorship in all 10 races; 1 race sponsorship; Table of 10 general admission tickets; Sign on table; Social media shout out

Kentucky Derby Event Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Business name on all advertising; Announcements throughout event as Event Sponsor; Name in program; 1 Race sponsorship; Horse sponsorship in all 10 races; Radio ad for event sponsored by you; Table of 10 general admission tickets; Sign on table; Social media shout out

