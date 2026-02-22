Night at the Races

Gather Your Stable! 🐎

Gather your team and secure a VIP table for eight. This package includes eight admissions, a business card–size advertisement in our race program, and prominent corporate or group name recognition at your reserved table — the perfect blend of visibility, community, and race-night fun.





Email a PDF of your business card to: [email protected] no later than May 1st!

Please include your contact phone number in case we need to contact you!