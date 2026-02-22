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About this event
Enjoy dinner, race night excitement, and all the fun!
Gather Your Stable! 🐎
Gather your team and secure a VIP table for eight. This package includes eight admissions, a business card–size advertisement in our race program, and prominent corporate or group name recognition at your reserved table — the perfect blend of visibility, community, and race-night fun.
Email a PDF of your business card to: [email protected] no later than May 1st!
Please include your contact phone number in case we need to contact you!
Racehorse Sponsorship
Become an official horse owner for the night! Your purchase includes naming rights and entry into one of our featured races. Winning horse will receive $40 and a prize!
Email your horse name(s) to: [email protected] no later than May 1st!
Please include your contact phone number in case we need to contact you!
Race and Racehorse Sponsorship
Your name will be announced as the sponsor of the race AND includes your naming rights of a horse. Winning horse will receive $40 and a prize!
Email your preferred race sponsorship name and horse name to: [email protected] no later than May 1st!
Please include your contact phone number in case we need to contact you!
Business Card Advertisement
Promote your business while supporting a great cause! Purchase a business card–sized ad (3.5"x2") in our official Night at the Races program. Your ad will be seen by all event attendees and is a great way to showcase your services while supporting the expansion of Roman Avery Academy.
Email a PDF of your business card to: [email protected] no later than May 1st!!
Please include your contact phone number in case we need to contact you!
Full Page Advertisement
Promote your business while supporting a great cause! Purchase a full page ad in our official Night at the Races program. Your ad will be seen by all event attendees and is a great way to showcase your services while supporting the expansion of Roman Avery Academy.
Email a PDF of your full page ad to: [email protected] no later than May 1st!
Please include your contact phone number in case we need to contact you!
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