Roman Avery Academy

Hosted by

Roman Avery Academy

About this event

Night at the Races

46300 Butternut Ridge Rd

Oberlin, OH 44074, USA

General Admission
$60

Enjoy dinner, race night excitement, and all the fun!

Corporate or Group VIP
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Gather Your Stable! 🐎
Gather your team and secure a VIP table for eight. This package includes eight admissions, a business card–size advertisement in our race program, and prominent corporate or group name recognition at your reserved table — the perfect blend of visibility, community, and race-night fun.


Email a PDF of your business card to: [email protected] no later than May 1st!

Please include your contact phone number in case we need to contact you!

Buy a Horse!
$25

Racehorse Sponsorship
Become an official horse owner for the night! Your purchase includes naming rights and entry into one of our featured races. Winning horse will receive $40 and a prize!


Email your horse name(s) to: [email protected] no later than May 1st!

Please include your contact phone number in case we need to contact you!


Buy a Race & Horse!
$225

Race and Racehorse Sponsorship
Your name will be announced as the sponsor of the race AND includes your naming rights of a horse. Winning horse will receive $40 and a prize!


Email your preferred race sponsorship name and horse name to: [email protected] no later than May 1st!

Please include your contact phone number in case we need to contact you!

Business Card Advertisement
$50

Business Card Advertisement
Promote your business while supporting a great cause! Purchase a business card–sized ad (3.5"x2") in our official Night at the Races program. Your ad will be seen by all event attendees and is a great way to showcase your services while supporting the expansion of Roman Avery Academy.


Email a PDF of your business card to: [email protected] no later than May 1st!!

Please include your contact phone number in case we need to contact you!

Full Page Advertisement
$150

Full Page Advertisement
Promote your business while supporting a great cause! Purchase a full page ad in our official Night at the Races program. Your ad will be seen by all event attendees and is a great way to showcase your services while supporting the expansion of Roman Avery Academy.


Email a PDF of your full page ad to: [email protected] no later than May 1st!

Please include your contact phone number in case we need to contact you!

Add a donation for Roman Avery Academy

$

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