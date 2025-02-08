Night at the Races

Italian American Veterans Post 1 - 4567 Oberlin Ave

Lorain, OH 44053

General Admission
$30
Admission includes entrance into the Night of the Races event and Dinner consisting of steak, baked potato, salad, roll dessert, pop, water, beer.
Reserve a Table
$240
Want to sit with friends or family? Reserve a table for 8. Group tickets reserving a Table must be purchased with a single transaction.
Buy a Horse
$15
Individuals may buy a horse for one of the races. This entitles you to choose a name for your horse to appear in the evening's Event Program. If your horse wins, you will win $50! Email to [email protected] 1. Name of Horse, 2. Owner of Horse Name as it will appear in the Program, 3. Owner's Phone#
Sponsor a Table
$400
Sponsor a Table. Receive 8 seats and one horse. (Races are on sealed films, and no one knows who the winners will be) Email Name of Horse, your name and phone number to [email protected]. Minimum, wagers will be $2.00 cash.
Racehorse Patron
$50
Show your support by purchasing a Business Sponsorship for $50. Your Business Card will appear in the Event Program and your Business name will be announced as the race sponsor at the beginning of that race. Email [email protected] with business card. Include your name and phone number in email.
Starter Stall Sponsorship
$75
Please show your support for our cause by becoming a Business Starter Stall Sponsor for $75. Receive a 1/2 page Ad and your Business will be announced as a Sponsor at the beginning of the Race. Email [email protected] with Ad art (3.5 x 10") and Include your name and phone number in email. Note that Event Tickets must be purchased separately.
Winner's Circle Sponsorship
$100
Show your support for our cause by becoming a Business Winner's Circle Sponsor for $100 and receive a full page Ad, your Business announced as a Sponsor at the beginning of the Race. Email [email protected] with Ad art. Include your name and phone number in email. Note that Event Tickets must be purchased separately
