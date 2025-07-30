eventClosed

A Night at the Races

460 Valley Brook Rd

McMurray, PA 15317, USA

addExtraDonation

$

Event Admission
$40

Grants all-access entry to the event.

Stable Owner
$165

Being a stable owner includes two admission tickets, being the title sponsor of a race. Half page program message.

Sponsor a Race
$100

You or your business will be a title sponsor of one of the evening's races.

*not required to be present

Lucky Table of 8
$280

A table of 8 for the price of lucky 7.

Mint Julep Sponsor
$300

Sponsorship of an hour of bar service during the evening.
Individual or brand acknowledgement.
Full page program advertisement.
Two tickets to the evening.


Thoroughbred Sponsor
$500

Premier sponsor of the evening.
Individual or brand acknowledgement.
Prominent signage and logo branding.
Front cover of the race program.
Four tickets to the evening.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing