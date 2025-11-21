South Park Wrestling

South Park Wrestling

Night at the Races - A Fundraiser for South Park Wrestling

2050 Buffalo Dr

South Park Township, PA 15129, USA

Admission
$40

Your admission ticket includes dinner and beer! All attendees MUST be at least 21 years old.

Reserve a Table (8 Seats)
$320
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserve a table for you and 7 other family members/friends.

Own and Name a Racehorse!
$10

Become the proud owner of one of the racehorses. Being the owner increases your winnings if your horse wins. Name it whatever you'd like. No really, WHATEVER you'd like. 😊 This is a big fundraiser for us, so please consider buying a horse! 😃

Own and Name a Jockey!
$10

Name the jockey of one of the racehorses. Being the jockey owner increases your winnings if your jockey wins. Name the jockey whatever you'd like. No really, WHATEVER you'd like. 😊

