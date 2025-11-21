Night at the Races - A Fundraiser for South Park Wrestling

Hosted by
About this event
Your admission ticket includes dinner and beer! All attendees MUST be at least 21 years old.
Reserve a table for you and 7 other family members/friends.
Become the proud owner of one of the racehorses. Being the owner increases your winnings if your horse wins. Name it whatever you'd like. No really, WHATEVER you'd like. 😊 This is a big fundraiser for us, so please consider buying a horse! 😃
Name the jockey of one of the racehorses. Being the jockey owner increases your winnings if your jockey wins. Name the jockey whatever you'd like. No really, WHATEVER you'd like. 😊
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!