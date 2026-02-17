Brooklyn Area Pride is hosting "A Night at the Races" to benefit The Avery "HOPE"Wood Memorial Gardens Project

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About this event
Ticket includes dinner, desserts, soda, draft beer, wine.
A reserved table for 8 guests. Ticket includes dinner, desserts, soda, draft beer and wine. A savings of $20 when a table is purchased
Purchase and name your horse and it will be entered into a race. The winning horse owner of each race will receive a prize.
You may purchase more than 1 horse
Your organizations name will appear as the sponsor of each race you purchase.
Additionally, you will receive a FREE full page ad at no cost.
Please email Sponsorship name and ad to:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!