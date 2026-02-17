THE AVERY "HOPE"WOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS FOUNDATION

Hosted by

THE AVERY "HOPE"WOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS FOUNDATION

About this event

Brooklyn Area Pride is hosting "A Night at the Races" to benefit The Avery "HOPE"Wood Memorial Gardens Project

7001 Denison Ave

Cleveland, OH 44102, USA

Single Entry Ticket
$40

Ticket includes dinner, desserts, soda, draft beer, wine.

Table reservation for 8
$300

A reserved table for 8 guests. Ticket includes dinner, desserts, soda, draft beer and wine. A savings of $20 when a table is purchased

Horse Purchase
$25

Purchase and name your horse and it will be entered into a race. The winning horse owner of each race will receive a prize.

You may purchase more than 1 horse

Program Business Card Size Ad
$25

Your business card size ad will be printed in the program.

Please email your ad to:

[email protected]

Program Half Page Ad
$40

Please email your ad to:

[email protected]

Program Full Page Ad
$75

Please mail your ad to:

[email protected]

Race Sponsorship with Full Page Ad
$100

Your organizations name will appear as the sponsor of each race you purchase.

Additionally, you will receive a FREE full page ad at no cost.

Please email Sponsorship name and ad to:

[email protected]

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!