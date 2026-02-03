The Knox Martin Foundation for Brain Cancer Research

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The Knox Martin Foundation for Brain Cancer Research

About this raffle

Night For Knox Raffle 2026

1 Raffle Ticket
$50

Enter for your chance to win ONE of the listed raffle items: 1) A year long flower subscription delivered monthly to your home; 2) One case (12 bottles) of Caymus Vineyards mixed Bonanza wine; 3) A Barbour Jacket

2 Raffle Tickets
$75
This includes 2 tickets

Enter for your chance to win ONE of the listed raffle items: 1) A year long flower subscription delivered monthly to your home; 2) One case (12 bottles) of Caymus Vineyards mixed Bonanza wine; 3) A gift card to the Onward Reserve online store

5 Raffle Tickets
$100
This includes 5 tickets

Enter for your chance to win ONE of the listed raffle items: 1) A year long flower subscription delivered monthly to your home; 2) One case (12 bottles) of Caymus Vineyards mixed Bonanza wine; 3) A gift card to the Onward Reserve online store

Add a donation for The Knox Martin Foundation for Brain Cancer Research

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