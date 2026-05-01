Night Kap III

Indulge in a premium experience designed for guests who appreciate elevated dining and exclusivity. Begin your evening with a thoughtfully prepared plated dinner, followed by full access to the event’s signature offerings.

Includes:

• Plated Dinner Experience (Choice of):

◦ Herb-glazed salmon or Tuscan chicken

◦ Garden salad

◦ Two chef-selected sides

◦ Fresh rolls

◦ Lemonade, Tea, and Water

◦ Wine service

• Access to curated event selections:

◦ Wings

◦ Turkey sliders

◦ Chips & Dip

◦ Fresh cookies

• One complimentary alcoholic drink token