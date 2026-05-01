Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity

Hosted by

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity

About this event

Night Kap III

3332 Yankee Hall Rd

Greenville, NC 27834, USA

General Admission
$65

Step into an elevated evening of great food, music, and ambiance. The General Admission experience offers a curated selection of comfort favorites paired with refreshing beverages in a vibrant setting.

Includes:

    •    Wings 

    •    Turkey sliders 

    •    Chips & dip 

    •    Freshly baked cookies 

    •    Tea, lemonade, and water 

    •    One complimentary alcoholic drink token 

Platinum VIP
$100

Indulge in a premium experience designed for guests who appreciate elevated dining and exclusivity. Begin your evening with a thoughtfully prepared plated dinner, followed by full access to the event’s signature offerings.

Includes:

    •    Plated Dinner Experience (Choice of):

    ◦    Herb-glazed salmon or Tuscan chicken 

    ◦    Garden salad 

    ◦    Two chef-selected sides 

    ◦    Fresh rolls 

    ◦    Lemonade, Tea, and Water 

    ◦    Wine service 

    •    Access to curated event selections: 

    ◦    Wings 

    ◦    Turkey sliders 

    ◦    Chips & Dip 

    ◦    Fresh cookies 

    •    One complimentary alcoholic drink token 

VIP Table Experience
$520

Elevate your evening with a private, upscale group experience. Perfect for celebrating with friends or entertaining guests, this package offers reserved seating, premium offerings, and a refined atmosphere.

Includes (for 8 guests):

    •    Reserved table with premium placement 

    •    Artisan charcuterie boards featuring fruit, vegetables, cheeses, crackers, and cured meats

    •    Wings 

    •    Turkey sliders 

    •    Chips & dip 

    •    Fresh cookies 

    •    Tea, lemonade, and water 

    •    One complimentary alcoholic drink token per guest 

    •    Two bottles of wine

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