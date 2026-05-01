Night Kap III

Hosted by
About this event
Step into an elevated evening of great food, music, and ambiance. The General Admission experience offers a curated selection of comfort favorites paired with refreshing beverages in a vibrant setting.
Includes:
• Wings
• Turkey sliders
• Chips & dip
• Freshly baked cookies
• Tea, lemonade, and water
• One complimentary alcoholic drink token
Indulge in a premium experience designed for guests who appreciate elevated dining and exclusivity. Begin your evening with a thoughtfully prepared plated dinner, followed by full access to the event’s signature offerings.
Includes:
• Plated Dinner Experience (Choice of):
◦ Herb-glazed salmon or Tuscan chicken
◦ Garden salad
◦ Two chef-selected sides
◦ Fresh rolls
◦ Lemonade, Tea, and Water
◦ Wine service
• Access to curated event selections:
◦ Wings
◦ Turkey sliders
◦ Chips & Dip
◦ Fresh cookies
• One complimentary alcoholic drink token
Elevate your evening with a private, upscale group experience. Perfect for celebrating with friends or entertaining guests, this package offers reserved seating, premium offerings, and a refined atmosphere.
Includes (for 8 guests):
• Reserved table with premium placement
• Artisan charcuterie boards featuring fruit, vegetables, cheeses, crackers, and cured meats
• Wings
• Turkey sliders
• Chips & dip
• Fresh cookies
• Tea, lemonade, and water
• One complimentary alcoholic drink token per guest
• Two bottles of wine
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!