Night of Celebration Seduction & Legacy

3700 N. Havana St. Denver

Co 80239 Unit #208

Experience Admission Ticket
$125
Urban Seductress Presents: A Decade of Divine Power This ticket includes Catered 3-course Dinner, Live Entertainment, Signature Drink Ticket & VIP Swag Bag.
Supporter Sponsor
$250
A great way for small businesses or personal brands to be part of the magic. Includes: *Name listed on event slideshow + printed program *Group thank-you post on social media * Option to include a small promo item or discount card in swag bags *1 Experience Ticket
Confidence Sponsor
$500
Includes: *Name or logo listed in event slideshow and printed program *1 VIP ticket to the Donor Dinner Show *Social media thank-you shoutout *Promo item or card in swag bags
Brilliance Sponsor
$1,000
Perfect for businesses wanting premium visibility. Includes: Logo or name featured on printed program, signage, and event slideshow Verbal recognition during event 2 VIP tickets to the Donor Dinner Show Dedicated social media thank-you post Opportunity to include promo item in swag bags
