The Order of Quetzalcoatl - Cerrojo T16

Night of Giving & Excitement - Lucky Q Gala 2026

EL-Zaribah Shriners 552 N 40th St

Phoenix, AZ 85008

Savory half-baked Lemon Chicken
$112.50

Charcuterie Station, savory half-baked lemon chicken entrée, greek salad, mixed seasoned garlic butter vegetables, yukon gold roasted potatoes with rosemary, olive oil, and to finish off - a tempting variety of desserts.

Seasoned Steak
$112.50

Charcuterie Station, Seasoned Steak, greek salad, mixed seasoned garlic butter vegetables, yukon gold roasted potatoes with rosemary, olive oil, and to finish off - a tempting variety of desserts.

Reverse Raffle Ticket only (no meal)
$180

Reverse Raffle-Only Ticket – $10,000 Grand Prize

This ticket is for individuals who want to participate in the $10,000 Reverse Raffle only.

Please note: This ticket does not include food.

