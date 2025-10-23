INSROA Foundation

Night of Purpose - A Black Tie Impact

10814 Creek Wy

Zionsville, IN 46077, USA

Hall Pass
$125

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Couples Night Out
$200

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and a discount for a night out!

Hallway Hero
$300

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

Group Discount
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for 7 individuals.

Chief Sponsor
$20,000

Naming Sponsor

10 Min Speaking Opportunity

10 Entry Vouchers

10 Complimentary Signature Cocktails

XL Booth Space at

Annual INSROA School Safety Conference

Everything on other levels

LIEUTENANT
$10,000

Operations Sponsor

Naming Sponsor

10 Min Speaking Opportunity

10 Entry Vouchers

10 Complimentary Signature Cocktails

XL Booth Space at

Annual INSROA School Safety Conference

Everything on other levels

(Cigar Bar, Cocktail Bar, hors d'oeuvres,

Racing Sim, Golf Sim)

Name on the side of Graham Rahals Indy Car

for the 2026 Indy 500

8 Complimentary Signature Cocktails

3 Min Speaking Opportunity

8 Entry Vouchers

Everything on Sergeant & Officer levels

SERGEANT
$5,000

5 Complimentary Signature Cocktails

Larger name & logo on many materials

VIP Table

5 Entry Vouchers

Everything on Officer level

Meet and Greet with Graham Rahal

OFFICER
$1,000

Name & Logo on many materials

Website recognition for 1 year

2 Entry Vouchers

Official Sponsorship Plaque for 2025

2 Official INSROA Challenge Coins

Add a donation for INSROA Foundation

$

