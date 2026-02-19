Hosted by

Centre County United Way - PSU

About this event

Night of Impact

Marriott Foundation Building

242 W Park Ave, State College, PA 16801, USA

General Admission (Yoga Included)
$20

Enjoy small bites, mocktails, simmer pots, candle making, tea blending, flower bouquet making, and yoga included in the ticket price, with permanent bracelets at an additional $15 cost.

General Admission
$15

Enjoy small bites, mocktails, simmer pots, candle making, tea blending, and flower bouquet making included in the ticket price, with permanent bracelets at an additional $15 cost.

Student (Yoga Included)
$15

Enjoy small bites, mocktails, simmer pots, candle making, tea blending, flower bouquet making, and yoga included in the ticket price, with permanent bracelets at an additional $15 cost.

Student
$10

Enjoy small bites, mocktails, simmer pots, candle making, tea blending, and flower bouquet making included in the ticket price, with permanent bracelets at an additional $15 cost.

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