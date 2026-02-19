Night of Impact

About this event
Enjoy small bites, mocktails, simmer pots, candle making, tea blending, flower bouquet making, and yoga included in the ticket price, with permanent bracelets at an additional $15 cost.
Enjoy small bites, mocktails, simmer pots, candle making, tea blending, and flower bouquet making included in the ticket price, with permanent bracelets at an additional $15 cost.
Enjoy small bites, mocktails, simmer pots, candle making, tea blending, flower bouquet making, and yoga included in the ticket price, with permanent bracelets at an additional $15 cost.
Enjoy small bites, mocktails, simmer pots, candle making, tea blending, and flower bouquet making included in the ticket price, with permanent bracelets at an additional $15 cost.
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