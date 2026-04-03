National Pan-Hellenic Council of Dallas

Hosted by

National Pan-Hellenic Council of Dallas

About this event

A Night with Blair Bryant

2021 N Hampton Rd

DeSoto, TX 75115, USA

General Admission
$40

This ticket has NO reserved seat and is standing room.

Sponsor Table
$500

Reserved table for 4 in the front row of the venue with the best view of the stage and includes your name as a sponsor on our marketing.

Booth for 8
$320

Table for eight located in the venue.

Main Area Table for 4
$300

Table located closest to the stage.

Booth for 7
$280

Table for seven located throughout the venue.

Table for 6
$240

Table for six located throughout the venue.

Booth for 5
$200

Table for five located in the venue.

Main Area Table for 4
$200

Table located in the main area with great views of the stage or to the side of the stage.

Table for 4
$160

Table for four located throughout the venue.

Booth for 3
$150

Table for three located close to the stage.

Add a donation for National Pan-Hellenic Council of Dallas

$

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