A Night with Blair Bryant

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About this event
This ticket has NO reserved seat and is standing room.
Reserved table for 4 in the front row of the venue with the best view of the stage and includes your name as a sponsor on our marketing.
Table for eight located in the venue.
Table located closest to the stage.
Table for seven located throughout the venue.
Table for six located throughout the venue.
Table for five located in the venue.
Table located in the main area with great views of the stage or to the side of the stage.
Table for four located throughout the venue.
Table for three located close to the stage.
$
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