North American Entertainment Group, Inc

Hosted by

North American Entertainment Group, Inc

About this event

The Legends Of Laughter Comedy Tour - A Get Together Event 2026

2900 E Independence Blvd

Charlotte, NC 28205, USA

General Ticket
$25

Gain Access to the show with just $25 dollars. with this kind of ticket you will be getting a random seat just for the show and no premium package attach, and if you need a premium access, then consider booking other ticket or the VIP ticket. thanks

The Legends of Laughter Regular Tickets
$65

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to regulars‑only areas.

The Legends of Laughter VIP Ticket
$156

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

The Legends of Laughter VVIP Special Tickets
$250

Best Seats/Access: Front-row tickets, on-field access, or private suite access.

Exclusive Experiences: Artist meet-and-greets, soundcheck access, and backstage tours.

Hospitality & Comfort: Access to exclusive VIP lounges, private, air-conditioned restrooms, and top-tier, complimentary refreshments.

Add a donation for North American Entertainment Group, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!