Sterling Opera House Commission

Hosted by

Sterling Opera House Commission

About this event

Night of Music, Magic, & Comedy

285 Main St

Derby, CT 06418, USA

One Ticket
$25

Please let us know if you are sitting with others or have a group. Single tickets may be seated at group table depending on reservations. Please call the restaurant or list group name when checking out to be seated together.

Table of 4
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Reserved Table for 4

Reserved Table for 2
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Reserved table for 2. If sitting with a group, please call the restaurant or list group name.

Reserved Table for 6
$150

Reserved table for 6. Please call the restaurant if more are added to your group.

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