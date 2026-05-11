Night of Music, Magic, & Comedy

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About this event
Please let us know if you are sitting with others or have a group. Single tickets may be seated at group table depending on reservations. Please call the restaurant or list group name when checking out to be seated together.
Reserved Table for 4
Reserved table for 2. If sitting with a group, please call the restaurant or list group name.
Reserved table for 6. Please call the restaurant if more are added to your group.
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