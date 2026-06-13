Bridge Point Community Services

Hosted by

Bridge Point Community Services

About this event

Night of Sharing Hope

5851 Breezehill Rd SW

East Sparta, OH 44626, USA

General Admission
$50
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Point of Hope Partner
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

A $5,000 donation can help provide scholarship to seniors from Canton Local, East Canton and/or Sandy Valley High Schools. As a Point of Hope Sponsor, Your Name and/or logo will be displayed on sponsor board/evening program and highlighted on social media. Name and/or logo displayed on all 2026/27 Bridge Point promotions Name and/or logo displayed on the Bridge Point truck at all events

Bridge Builder Partner
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

A $3,500 donation can provide 100 toys for local children during Bridge Point's Christmas Mart. As a Bridge Builder Partner, you will be listed throughout the year. Your Name and/or logo will be displayed on sponsor board/evening program and highlighted on social media. Name and/or logo displayed on all 2026/27 Bridge Point promotions

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

A $1,000 donation will cover 2/3 of Bridge Point's lease payment for one month. As a Platinum Sponsor, Your Name and/or logo will be displayed on sponsor board/evening program and highlighted on social media.

Gold Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

A $500 donation could provide 20 winter coats to local kids through Bridge Point's Keeping Kids Warm Program (Partnered with Helping Hands Network & Canton South Rotary). As a Gold Sponsor, Your Name and/or logo will be displayed on sponsor board/evening program and highlighted on social media.

Add a donation for Bridge Point Community Services

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