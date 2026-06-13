Night of Sharing Hope

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A $5,000 donation can help provide scholarship to seniors from Canton Local, East Canton and/or Sandy Valley High Schools. As a Point of Hope Sponsor, Your Name and/or logo will be displayed on sponsor board/evening program and highlighted on social media. Name and/or logo displayed on all 2026/27 Bridge Point promotions Name and/or logo displayed on the Bridge Point truck at all events
A $3,500 donation can provide 100 toys for local children during Bridge Point's Christmas Mart. As a Bridge Builder Partner, you will be listed throughout the year. Your Name and/or logo will be displayed on sponsor board/evening program and highlighted on social media. Name and/or logo displayed on all 2026/27 Bridge Point promotions
A $1,000 donation will cover 2/3 of Bridge Point's lease payment for one month. As a Platinum Sponsor, Your Name and/or logo will be displayed on sponsor board/evening program and highlighted on social media.
A $500 donation could provide 20 winter coats to local kids through Bridge Point's Keeping Kids Warm Program (Partnered with Helping Hands Network & Canton South Rotary). As a Gold Sponsor, Your Name and/or logo will be displayed on sponsor board/evening program and highlighted on social media.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!