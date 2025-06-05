Night of Soul 2025 Online Auction

VALUED $5,700





At the heart of uninterrupted luxury lies Hammock Cove, a destination that promises to surpass all your affluent vacation expectations. From the exquisite Michelin-star dining options crafted by Chef Marco Festini to the extensive menu of Caribbean and Continental-style dishes, every culinary experience is meticulously designed to elevate your palate, offering a genuine taste of refined Antiguan flavor.





Whether you’re indulging in gastronomy concepts, savoring breakfast, lunch, dinner, enjoying afternoon tea, or relishing small bites, each meal is an expertly curated affair, ensuring a consistent level of luxury throughout. Enhance your dining experiences with a glass of wine from Sommelier-curated selection during chef’s table dinners or unwind with a Caribbean-infused cocktail by the pristine white-sand beach or the three-tier infinity pool.

Retreat to your private villa, a haven designed for relaxation, featuring a spacious indoor-outdoor living plan, a refreshing plunge pool, and modern luxuries that seamlessly blend into the tranquility of your surroundings.





Your personal guest ambassador is at your service, ready to fulfill every desire, whether it’s a champagne breakfast in bed or a rejuvenating massage in a signature couple’s treatment room.





Taxes, Resort Fees, and Transportation not Included.