Night of Soul 2025 Online Auction

At the heart of uninterrupted luxury lies Hammock Cove, a destination that promises to surpass all your affluent vacation expectations. From the exquisite Michelin-star dining options crafted by Chef Marco Festini to the extensive menu of Caribbean and Continental-style dishes, every culinary experience is meticulously designed to elevate your palate, offering a genuine taste of refined Antiguan flavor.
Whether you’re indulging in gastronomy concepts, savoring breakfast, lunch, dinner, enjoying afternoon tea, or relishing small bites, each meal is an expertly curated affair, ensuring a consistent level of luxury throughout. Enhance your dining experiences with a glass of wine from Sommelier-curated selection during chef’s table dinners or unwind with a Caribbean-infused cocktail by the pristine white-sand beach or the three-tier infinity pool.
Retreat to your private villa, a haven designed for relaxation, featuring a spacious indoor-outdoor living plan, a refreshing plunge pool, and modern luxuries that seamlessly blend into the tranquility of your surroundings.
Your personal guest ambassador is at your service, ready to fulfill every desire, whether it’s a champagne breakfast in bed or a rejuvenating massage in a signature couple’s treatment room.
Taxes, Resort Fees, and Transportation not Included.
Situated in the heart of Boquete, this stunning site is home to one of the country’s oldest coffee plantations and processing mills. Built more than 100 years ago by the founder of Kotowa Coffee, this mill offers a divine history of farming and intriguing cultivation practices that will change the way you see, taste and appreciate your morning ‘cuppa’ joe.
Take your next vacation to beautiful Panama and experience the country’s expansive history, magnificent hillside and charming
accommodations for yourself.
Whether you seek seclusion and tranquility or thrills and adventure, Los Establos is the perfect vacation destination for you. Distinctive in every way, this 16-acre boutique resort offers a spectacular panorama of Panama’s exclusive volcano, Volcán Barú. The picturesque mountain views and luxurious accommodations are sure to leave you amazed.
Taxes, Resort Fees, and Transportation not Included.
