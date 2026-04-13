Cityscape Schools Inc

Hosted by

Cityscape Schools Inc

About this event

Night of the Stars 2026

205 NorthPark Ctr

Dallas, TX 75225, USA

Event Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

(Limited availability)

Includes:

  • Recognition as an Event Sponsor and opportunity to speak during program remarks
  • Name/logo listed on cover of printed program and on all digital presentation slides
  • 6 tickets to Night of the Stars
  • Event Sponsor signage at all tables
  • Name/logo included in program and event signage
Supporting Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes:

·         Name/logo listed prominently in printed program and on one digital presentation slide

·         Verbal acknowledgment during the evening

·         4 tickets to Night of the Stars

·         Table Sponsor signage at all VIP tables

·         Recognition in program

Educator Award Contributor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Includes:

·         3 tickets to Night of the Stars

·         Table Sponsor signage at Teacher of the Year tables

·         Name/logo recognition in program as an Educator Award Supporter

Table Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes:

·         2 tickets to Night of the Stars

·         Table Sponsor signage one table

·         Name/logo listed in event program

Individual Ticket
$125

Includes:

·         Dinner and program admission for 1 person to Night of the Stars

·         Name listed in event program

Add a donation for Cityscape Schools Inc

$

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