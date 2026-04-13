Night of the Stars 2026

Hosted by
About this event
(Limited availability)
Includes:
Includes:
· Name/logo listed prominently in printed program and on one digital presentation slide
· Verbal acknowledgment during the evening
· 4 tickets to Night of the Stars
· Table Sponsor signage at all VIP tables
· Recognition in program
Includes:
· 3 tickets to Night of the Stars
· Table Sponsor signage at Teacher of the Year tables
· Name/logo recognition in program as an Educator Award Supporter
Includes:
· 2 tickets to Night of the Stars
· Table Sponsor signage one table
· Name/logo listed in event program
Includes:
· Dinner and program admission for 1 person to Night of the Stars
· Name listed in event program
$
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