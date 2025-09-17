NIGHT OF THE VAMP: Halloween Industry Showcase w/ Jim Jones

Personal Meet & Greet with Jim Jones

Professional photo opportunity with Jim Jones

Chance to connect with one of hip hop’s LEGENDS in an intimate setting

Exclusive entry to the Night of the Vamp showcase

Access to see Jim Jones of The Diplomats performing live in an intimate setting

Experience a one-night-only Halloween industry event in New Jersey Hosted by Jhay Foreign of Vamp Life

Enjoy live sets by Jean-Marc, XXLTARIK , and LIL PAK! Plus surprise guests!

This is your opportunity to go beyond the music — shake hands, take a photo, and interact DIRECTLY with Jim Jones of The Diplomats.