Hosted by

Association of Arts and sport, NJ

About this event

NIGHT OF THE VAMP: Halloween Industry Showcase w/ Jim Jones

3118 NJ-10

Denville, NJ 07834, USA

GENERAL ADMISSION (EARLY BIRD)
$1
  • EARLY BIRD!
  • Exclusive entry to the Night of the Vamp showcase
  • Access to see Jim Jones of The Diplomats performing live in an intimate setting
  • Experience a one-night-only Halloween industry event in New Jersey Hosted by Jhay Foreign of Vamp Life
  • Enjoy live sets by Jean-Marc, XXLTARIK, and LIL PAK! Plus surprise guests!

This ticket guarantees your spot at one of the most exclusive Jim Jones events in New Jersey.

General Admission
$50
  • Exclusive entry to the Night of the Vamp showcase
  • Access to see Jim Jones of The Diplomats performing live in an intimate setting
  • Experience a one-night-only Halloween industry event in New Jersey Hosted by Jhay Foreign of Vamp Life
  • Enjoy live sets by Jean-Marc, XXLTARIK, and LIL PAK! Plus surprise guests!

This ticket guarantees your spot at one of the most exclusive Jim Jones events in New Jersey.

MEET & GREET
$150
  • Personal Meet & Greet with Jim Jones
  • Professional photo opportunity with Jim Jones
  • Chance to connect with one of hip hop’s LEGENDS in an intimate setting
  • Exclusive entry to the Night of the Vamp showcase
  • Access to see Jim Jones of The Diplomats performing live in an intimate setting
  • Experience a one-night-only Halloween industry event in New Jersey Hosted by Jhay Foreign of Vamp Life
  • Enjoy live sets by Jean-Marc, XXLTARIK, and LIL PAK! Plus surprise guests!

This is your opportunity to go beyond the music — shake hands, take a photo, and interact DIRECTLY with Jim Jones of The Diplomats.

V.I.P. TABLE - 6 GUESTS
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
  • Exclusive VIP reserved table for up to 6 guests
  • Entry for all 6 guests included
  • Exclusive entry to the Night of the Vamp showcase
  • Access to see Jim Jones of The Diplomats performing live in an intimate setting
  • Experience a one-night-only Halloween industry event in New Jersey Hosted by Jhay Foreign of Vamp Life
  • Enjoy live sets by Jean-Marc, XXLTARIK, and LIL PAK! Plus surprise guests!

Perfect for groups who want to experience the show together with premium comfort and style.

V.I.P. TABLE - 6 + MEET & GREET
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
  • Reserved VIP table for up to 6 guests
  • Entry for all 6 guests included
  • Personal Meet & Greet with Jim Jones
  • Professional photo opportunity with Jim Jones
  • Chance to connect with one of hip hop’s LEGENDS in an intimate setting
  • Exclusive entry to the Night of the Vamp showcase
  • Access to see Jim Jones of The Diplomats performing live in an intimate setting
  • Experience a one-night-only Halloween industry event in New Jersey Hosted by Jhay Foreign of Vamp Life
  • Enjoy live sets by Jean-Marc, XXLTARIK, and LIL PAK! Plus surprise guests!

