NIGHT OF THE VAMP: Halloween Industry Showcase w/ Jim Jones

About this event
This ticket guarantees your spot at one of the most exclusive Jim Jones events in New Jersey.
This is your opportunity to go beyond the music — shake hands, take a photo, and interact DIRECTLY with Jim Jones of The Diplomats.
Perfect for groups who want to experience the show together with premium comfort and style.
