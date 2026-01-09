West View Manor Inc

West View Manor Inc

Night on the Hill | Disco Nights. Casino Lights.

1034 Country Club Dr

Wooster, OH 44691, USA

Single Ticket
$50

Fuel up with a full dinner buffet, hit the one-hour open bar, and get your groove on with a far-out night of casino gaming!

Table
$500

Round up your crew and claim your spot! Your table includes 8 tickets, access to a full dinner buffet, a one-hour open bar, and a totally groovy evening of casino gaming.

Out of Sight Sponsor
$5,000

Be the star of the night! Includes premier logo placement, event recognition, top-tier tickets, and exclusive visibility throughout the casino floor.

Feelin Funky Sponsor
$2,500

Put your name where the action is! Serve as the Entertainment Sponsor, with your logo featured with the DJ and premium tickets for your guests.

Groovy Sponsor
$1,000

Make a statement in style with logo recognition in the event program and signage, acknowledgment during the event, and reserved tickets for you and your guests.

Peace, Love & Luck Sponsor
$500

Show your support and feel the good vibes with name recognition in the program and general event signage along with admission tickets to enjoy the evening.

