Night Out with FSC

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About this event
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Join us as a Friend of FSC. This ticket covers the cost of this evening and contributes to programs and resources that make a difference in every child’s learning journey.
Your ticket includes light bites, 2 drink tickets, and a night of music and laughter!
Go above and beyond by purchasing an FSC Champion Ticket - an investment in the future of our students. Your support helps us continue to meet our ever-growing demand for our programs.
Your ticket includes light bites, two drink tickets, and as a small token of our appreciation, one free signature cocktail and automatic entry into our raffle for gift cards to local businesses.
Proudly express your family, business, or organization's support for FSC's mission by purchasing an FSC Community Leader Ticket.
Your ticket includes admission for two guests and premium recognition during and prior to our event - i.e., public recognition during our program, family name/logo included in our printed program/signage, and mentions in multiple social media posts in the weeks prior to the event (typically viewed by thousands of viewers). Each ticket also includes two free premium cocktails and two automatic entries into our raffle for gift cards to local businesses.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!