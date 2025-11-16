Night at the Races 2026

Your ticket provides full access to our Night at the Races event, including dinner buffet, water, beer, soda, and an exciting chance to win. Each ticket comes with two randomly assigned numbers (000–999) that will be entered into all Cash Bash drawings throughout the night.
Saddle up your creativity and claim your very own racehorse for the night. You get to name your horse—serious, hilarious, or completely unhinged—your call. When your horse hits the finish line first, you win $50 and eternal bragging rights. It’s the cheapest horse ownership you’ll ever experience—and definitely the most fun.
Put your company or family name in the spotlight by sponsoring one of our 11 featured races. Your name will be proudly announced before the race, highlighted in the evening program, and displayed for all guests to see. It’s a great way to show support, build visibility, and be part of the excitement as the horses thunder toward the finish line.
Early Bird Bundle which includes 2 General Admission Tickets ($90 Value) & 1 Horse ($25) for $100 (Save $15). Offer expires on 12/31/2025
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!