FADS SOCAL Night Under The Stars 2025

🌞 Day Session Ticket – SoCal Dance Classic
Experience the Magic of Ballroom Dance in Action!
Join us for the Day Session of the SoCal Dance Classic, where the energy is high, the competition is fierce, and the dance floor is alive with talent! This is your chance to witness amazing amateur and professional dancers as they compete in various categories throughout the day. Whether you’re a dance enthusiast, competitor, or spectator, the Day Session offers an up-close look at the artistry, technique, and passion that make ballroom dance so captivating.
🌞 Day Session Ticket – SoCal Dance Classic
Experience the Magic of Ballroom Dance in Action!
Join us for the Day Session of the SoCal Dance Classic, where the energy is high, the competition is fierce, and the dance floor is alive with talent! This is your chance to witness amazing amateur and professional dancers as they compete in various categories throughout the day. Whether you’re a dance enthusiast, competitor, or spectator, the Day Session offers an up-close look at the artistry, technique, and passion that make ballroom dance so captivating.
From Dusk Til Dawn Pro Show Spectacular
$75
🌟 Professional Show Ticket – A Night Under the Stars
An Unforgettable Evening of Elegance & Performance
Step into the spotlight at the black-tie gala and witness the Professional Show, the breathtaking main event of the SoCal Dance Classic. With the glittering San Diego skyline as the backdrop, you’ll be mesmerized by a spectacular showcase of world-class ballroom dance, featuring stunning routines choreographed to the theme “From Dusk Til Dawn.”
🌟 Professional Show Ticket – A Night Under the Stars
An Unforgettable Evening of Elegance & Performance
Step into the spotlight at the black-tie gala and witness the Professional Show, the breathtaking main event of the SoCal Dance Classic. With the glittering San Diego skyline as the backdrop, you’ll be mesmerized by a spectacular showcase of world-class ballroom dance, featuring stunning routines choreographed to the theme “From Dusk Til Dawn.”
ProHeats Sponsorship
$1,500
Become a key supporter of excellence in ballroom dance with our Pro Heat Sponsorship Package—an exclusive opportunity to champion the artistry, athleticism, and dedication of our top professional dancers.
By sponsoring a Pro Heat, you’re directly contributing to the growth and success of competitive dancers, helping them train, perform, and inspire audiences at the SoCal Dance Classic and beyond. Your sponsorship not only showcases your commitment to the arts but also places your name front and center in an evening of glamour and world-class entertainment.
Become a key supporter of excellence in ballroom dance with our Pro Heat Sponsorship Package—an exclusive opportunity to champion the artistry, athleticism, and dedication of our top professional dancers.
By sponsoring a Pro Heat, you’re directly contributing to the growth and success of competitive dancers, helping them train, perform, and inspire audiences at the SoCal Dance Classic and beyond. Your sponsorship not only showcases your commitment to the arts but also places your name front and center in an evening of glamour and world-class entertainment.
Add a donation for FADS Enriching Lives Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!