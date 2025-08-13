Blackthorn Halloween Ball

2121 Market St

Galveston, TX 77550, USA

All Inclusive Experience 7pm-midnight
$150

Enjoy the full Blackthorn Ball indulgence — a decadent dinner, premium open bar, and an evening of live entertainment.

Dinner to be served at 7:30

Evening Pass 9pm-Midnight
$100

Savor a selection of chef-crafted hors d’oeuvres and enjoy captivating live entertainment all night long.

VIP Table Experience
$1,800

The ultimate Blackthorn Ball luxury — a private table with personal server and bottle service during your gourmet dinner for party of 8. VIP cocktail table access after dinner with premium viewing access to entertainment.

