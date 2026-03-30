Imperial Court de San Diego

Hosted by

Imperial Court de San Diego

About this event

Nightshaeyd - A New Leather/Kink Nightlife Rite [05.08.2026]

North Park

San Diego, CA, USA

Pre-Sale $5 ENTRY - (1) Nightshaeyd [05.08.2026]
$5

Nightshaeyd

Friday May 8th

8 PM - 2 AM

21+

Directions to venue will be announced 24-Hrs before event begins


DRESS CODE STRICTLY ENFORCED

  • Leather
  • Kink gear
  • or ALL BLACK

San Diego's newest leather/kink nightlife party

A dark, underground feel


DJs, kink demos, Dancers, Cash bar, and the freaks your parents warned you about.

Tier 2 - (1) Entry - Nightshaeyd [05.08.2026]
$20

Nightshaeyd

Friday May 8th

8 PM - 2 AM

21+

Directions to venue will be announced 24-Hrs before event begins


DRESS CODE STRICTLY ENFORCED

  • Leather
  • Kink gear
  • or ALL BLACK

San Diego's newest leather/kink nightlife party

A dark, underground feel


DJs, kink demos, Dancers, Cash bar, and the freaks your parents warned you about.

Tier 2 - (4-pack) - Nightshaeyd [05.08.2026]
$30
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Nightshaeyd

Friday May 8th

8 PM - 2 AM

21+

Directions to venue will be announced 24-Hrs before event begins


DRESS CODE STRICTLY ENFORCED

  • Leather
  • Kink gear
  • or ALL BLACK

San Diego's newest leather/kink nightlife party

A dark, underground feel


DJs, kink demos, Dancers, Cash bar, and the freaks your parents warned you about.

Tier 3 - Nightshaeyd [05.08.2026]
$15

Nightshaeyd

Friday May 8th

8 PM - 2 AM

21+

Directions to venue will be announced 24-Hrs before event begins


DRESS CODE STRICTLY ENFORCED

  • Leather
  • Kink gear
  • or ALL BLACK

San Diego's newest leather/kink nightlife party

A dark, underground feel


DJs, kink demos, Dancers, Cash bar, and the freaks your parents warned you about.

Tier 3 - (4-pack) - Nightshaeyd [05.08.2026]
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Nightshaeyd

Friday May 8th

8 PM - 2 AM

21+

Directions to venue will be announced 24-Hrs before event begins


DRESS CODE STRICTLY ENFORCED

  • Leather
  • Kink gear
  • or ALL BLACK

San Diego's newest leather/kink nightlife party

A dark, underground feel


DJs, kink demos, Dancers, Cash bar, and the freaks your parents warned you about.

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