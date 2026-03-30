Nightshaeyd - A New Leather/Kink Nightlife Rite [05.08.2026]

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About this event
Nightshaeyd
Friday May 8th
8 PM - 2 AM
21+
Directions to venue will be announced 24-Hrs before event begins
DRESS CODE STRICTLY ENFORCED
San Diego's newest leather/kink nightlife party
A dark, underground feel
DJs, kink demos, Dancers, Cash bar, and the freaks your parents warned you about.
Nightshaeyd
Friday May 8th
8 PM - 2 AM
21+
Directions to venue will be announced 24-Hrs before event begins
DRESS CODE STRICTLY ENFORCED
San Diego's newest leather/kink nightlife party
A dark, underground feel
DJs, kink demos, Dancers, Cash bar, and the freaks your parents warned you about.
Nightshaeyd
Friday May 8th
8 PM - 2 AM
21+
Directions to venue will be announced 24-Hrs before event begins
DRESS CODE STRICTLY ENFORCED
San Diego's newest leather/kink nightlife party
A dark, underground feel
DJs, kink demos, Dancers, Cash bar, and the freaks your parents warned you about.
Nightshaeyd
Friday May 8th
8 PM - 2 AM
21+
Directions to venue will be announced 24-Hrs before event begins
DRESS CODE STRICTLY ENFORCED
San Diego's newest leather/kink nightlife party
A dark, underground feel
DJs, kink demos, Dancers, Cash bar, and the freaks your parents warned you about.
Nightshaeyd
Friday May 8th
8 PM - 2 AM
21+
Directions to venue will be announced 24-Hrs before event begins
DRESS CODE STRICTLY ENFORCED
San Diego's newest leather/kink nightlife party
A dark, underground feel
DJs, kink demos, Dancers, Cash bar, and the freaks your parents warned you about.
$
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