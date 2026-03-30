Nightshaeyd - A New Leather/Kink Nightlife Rite [05.08.2026]

Nightshaeyd

Friday May 8th

8 PM - 2 AM

21+

Directions to venue will be announced 24-Hrs before event begins





DRESS CODE STRICTLY ENFORCED

Leather

Kink gear

or ALL BLACK

San Diego's newest leather/kink nightlife party

A dark, underground feel





DJs, kink demos, Dancers, Cash bar, and the freaks your parents warned you about.