Nikolausfeier Silent Auction

1 Night stay at Adrift Hotel in Long Beach, WA. Experience sustainable luxury in our thoughtfully designed rooms, featuring recycled materials sourced from the surrounding landscape and stylish industrial accents.
Indulge in a peaceful retreat in our pool and sauna, savor locally-sourced cuisine in our restaurant, or explore the picturesque trails on one of our complimentary bicycles.
Our chic rooms offer the ultimate in comfort and relaxation. Blackout dates apply. https://adrifthospitality.com/adrift-hotel/ - Value ~$300
Montelupo Tote Including:
Value ~ $80
Gift Certificate for a beautiful photography experience with Gerlinde Ashley
Photography.
Your session is a standard photographic session, suitable for family photos, couples,
milestones, or creative professional branding photograph from my library of services and
includes:
• A lovingly curated and professionally edited gallery
• 10 complimentary digital downloads to keep and cherish
• 60 minutes of time investment in front of the camera - Value $450 - https://www.gerlindeashleyphotography.com
A $100 Gift Card for Griffin Creek Coffee Roasters - At Griffin Creek Coffee Roasters for over 15 years, we’ve been proudly roasting small-batch, Organic, Specialty grade coffee in the Rogue Valley. Our focus is not only on delivering exceptional coffee but also on making a positive impact through sustainable and ethical practices.
https://griffin-creek-coffee.square.site
Two Tickets to any Oregon Shakespeare Festival show through October 2026 - Value $150 - https://www.osfashland.org
https://getmechanism.com - Value $64
Total Value of Gift Set: $89 https://maximumorganic.com/?srsltid=AfmBOooglF35Pptc3JvS_DmY53fYKqFKQvp2VbwCERhp_AaULQG2ulRR
Two admission tickets to Wings and Waves Waterpark in McMinnville, OR - Value $63 - https://www.wingsandwaveswaterpark.com
Medium size leather tote from the "Almost Perfect" collection in Nutmeg . - Value $99 - https://www.portlandleathergoods.com
Two certificates for Intro to Rope Climbing lessons from Movement Gym in NW Portland - Value $64 - https://movementgyms.com
(2) Community Giving ticket vouchers that can be used for any U.S. Bank Main Stage production in the 2025-2026 Performance Season at Portland Center Stage - Value ~$196 - https://www.pcs.org
Choose from Ellis Island: Dream of America on March 15th at Roosevelt High School - https://thereser.org/event/ellis-island-dream-of-america/ - Or By Nature: Resilience and Triumph on May 16th at Sherwood Center for the Arts - https://novanw.org/events/by-nature-may-16/ - Value ~ $200+
$10 Gift Certificate to PeachTree Gifts and 1 Pair of Avocado Socks - Value ~$20 - https://peachtreegifts.com
Two Trader Joe’s Mini Totes Jam Packed with Snacks!
Including:
Value ~ $80
$25 Gift Card to Spielman Bagels -https://www.spielmanbagels.com
