Nikolausfeier Silent Auction

Adrift Hotel & Spa
$100

Starting bid

1 Night stay at Adrift Hotel in Long Beach, WA. Experience sustainable luxury in our thoughtfully designed rooms, featuring recycled materials sourced from the surrounding landscape and stylish industrial accents.

Indulge in a peaceful retreat in our pool and sauna, savor locally-sourced cuisine in our restaurant, or explore the picturesque trails on one of our complimentary bicycles.

Our chic rooms offer the ultimate in comfort and relaxation. Blackout dates apply. https://adrifthospitality.com/adrift-hotel/ - Value ~$300

Montelupo Gift Bag
$25

Starting bid

Montelupo Tote Including:

  • 1 Box Montelupo Durum Wheat Penne 
  • 1 Jar Montelupo Tomato Butter Pasta Sauce
  • 1 Bottle Montelupo Red Wine - 500mL
  • 1 Bottle Montelupo House Blend Extra Virgin Olive Oil

https://www.montelupo.co

Value ~ $80

Photography Gift Certificate with Gerlinde Ashley
$150

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for a beautiful photography experience with Gerlinde Ashley

Photography.

Your session is a standard photographic session, suitable for family photos, couples,

milestones, or creative professional branding photograph from my library of services and

includes:

• A lovingly curated and professionally edited gallery

• 10 complimentary digital downloads to keep and cherish

• 60 minutes of time investment in front of the camera - Value $450 - https://www.gerlindeashleyphotography.com

Griffin Creek Coffee Roasters
$35

Starting bid

A $100 Gift Card for Griffin Creek Coffee Roasters - At Griffin Creek Coffee Roasters for over 15 years, we’ve been proudly roasting small-batch, Organic, Specialty grade coffee in the Rogue Valley. Our focus is not only on delivering exceptional coffee but also on making a positive impact through sustainable and ethical practices.

https://griffin-creek-coffee.square.site

Oregon Shakespeare Festival
$50

Starting bid

Two Tickets to any Oregon Shakespeare Festival show through October 2026 - Value $150 - https://www.osfashland.org

Oaks Park Ride Bracelets
$50

Starting bid

4 ride bracelets to Oaks Park - Valued at up to $160 - https://www.oakspark.com

Tickets to NW Children's Theater
$15

Starting bid

Two Tickets to NW Children's theater Main Stage or Catalyst Shows - https://nwcts.org - Value $30

Oregon Coast Aquarium
$20

Starting bid

Two passes to Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport, Oregon - https://aquarium.org - Value ~$60

Mechanism Gaming Pillow
$20

Starting bid

  • Play for hours without your arms falling asleep.
  • A delightful zero-gravity gaming experience, no more tingles.
  • You'll never want to play any other way again.
  • Includes everything you need to get started, even a console specific grip!

https://getmechanism.com - Value $64

S.M.O.C Soap Gift Set
$30

Starting bid

  • Certified Organic Lavender & Bergamot Mint soap bar, retail value $21
  • Certified Organic Shampoo Bar, unscented, retail value $19
  • Certified Organic Dishwashing Soap Bar, unscented, retail value $19
  • Certified Organic Ultra Moisturizing Mini Soap bar, unscented, retail value $7
  • Hemp Soap Saver bag, retail value $4
  • Large Flower-shaped Ceramic Soap Dish, retail value $19 (not shown in photo)
  • booklet

Total Value of Gift Set: $89 https://maximumorganic.com/?srsltid=AfmBOooglF35Pptc3JvS_DmY53fYKqFKQvp2VbwCERhp_AaULQG2ulRR

Enchanted Forest Four Admission Passes
$35

Starting bid

Four Admission Passes to Enchanted Forest! $116 Value - https://www.enchantedforest.com

Baker and Spice Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$50 gift card to Baker and Spice Bakery in Hillsdale - https://bakerandspicepdx.com

Costco Shop Card
$25

Starting bid

$65 Costco Shop Card - https://www.costco.com

Wings and Waves Two Admission Tickets to Wings and Waves
$25

Starting bid

Two admission tickets to Wings and Waves Waterpark in McMinnville, OR - Value $63 - https://www.wingsandwaveswaterpark.com

Hopscotch - 4 Passes
$30

Starting bid

Four passes to Hopscotch PDX - Value - $94 https://letshopscotch.com/locations/portland

Laughing Planet Gift Card - $50
$20

Starting bid

$50 Laughing Planet Gift Card - https://laughingplanet.com/about/

The Wiggle Room Passes
$30

Starting bid

5 passes to The Wiggle Room plus a $25 gift card - Value $85 - https://www.thewiggleroom.com

Portland Leather Tote
$30

Starting bid

Medium size leather tote from the "Almost Perfect" collection in Nutmeg . - Value $99 - https://www.portlandleathergoods.com

McMenamin's Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to McMenamin's - https://www.shopmcmenamins.com

Intro to Rope Climbing
$20

Starting bid

Two certificates for Intro to Rope Climbing lessons from Movement Gym in NW Portland - Value $64 - https://movementgyms.com

Two Tickets to Portland Center Stage
$60

Starting bid

(2) Community Giving ticket vouchers that can be used for any U.S. Bank Main Stage production in the 2025-2026 Performance Season at Portland Center Stage - Value ~$196 - https://www.pcs.org

Mama and Hapa's Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$75 Gift Card to Mama and Hapa's Zero Waste Shop - https://www.mamahapa.com

ThinkerToys Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card to ThinkerToys - https://www.thinkertoystore.com

OMSI Admission Passes
$25

Starting bid

4 General Admission Tickets to OMSI - Value $80 - https://omsi.edu

4 Tickets to Nova NW Concert
$50

Starting bid

Choose from Ellis Island: Dream of America on March 15th at Roosevelt High School - https://thereser.org/event/ellis-island-dream-of-america/ - Or By Nature: Resilience and Triumph on May 16th at Sherwood Center for the Arts - https://novanw.org/events/by-nature-may-16/ - Value ~ $200+

PeachTree Gifts Gift Certificate
$5

Starting bid

$10 Gift Certificate to PeachTree Gifts and 1 Pair of Avocado Socks - Value ~$20 - https://peachtreegifts.com

Trader Joe's Totes
$35

Starting bid

Two Trader Joe’s Mini Totes Jam Packed with Snacks! 

Including: 

  • Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
  • Cookie Mug Hangers
  • Bamba Puffed Peanut and Corn Snacks
  • Strawberry Cereal Bars
  • Trail Mix
  • And More! 

Value ~ $80 

https://www.traderjoes.com/home

Spielman Bagels
$5

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card to Spielman Bagels -https://www.spielmanbagels.com

