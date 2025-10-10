Nikolausfeier Silent Auction

1 Night stay at Adrift Hotel in Long Beach, WA. Experience sustainable luxury in our thoughtfully designed rooms, featuring recycled materials sourced from the surrounding landscape and stylish industrial accents.

Indulge in a peaceful retreat in our pool and sauna, savor locally-sourced cuisine in our restaurant, or explore the picturesque trails on one of our complimentary bicycles.

Our chic rooms offer the ultimate in comfort and relaxation. Blackout dates apply. https://adrifthospitality.com/adrift-hotel/ - Value ~$300