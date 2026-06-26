A bucket of popcorn, movie tickets, and a clapperboard are in the foreground, with a theater stage and "MUSICAL BINGO" marquee in the background.
Nilanjo Fashion Entertainment Inc

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Nilanjo Fashion Entertainment Inc

About this event

Nilanjo! Presents Musical Bingo: Movie Magic

1275 Boston Providence Hwy

Norwood, MA 02062, USA

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SAVE $10 - EARLY BIRD MATINEE DEAL
$45
Available until Jul 30

EARLY BIRD! For a limited time you can Save $10 off general admission. Purchase by July 30th.

EARLY BIRD + BINGO BUNDLE
$55
Available until Jul 31

EARLY BIRD TICKET which grants access that includes 1 double-sided bingo card and food PLUS 1 extra double-sided bingo card and 3 raffle tickets - Purchase by July 31st

Standard General Admission
$55

Grants entry to the event with access to 1 double-sided bingo card and activities. Food included.

General Admission + BINGO BUNDLE
$65

General Admission grants access that includes 1 double-sided bingo card and food PLUS 1 extra double-sided bingo card and 3 raffle tickets

BUY 2 AND SAVE $10 STANDARD GENERAL ADMISSION ONLY
$100

Buy 2 event tickets for standard general admission (includes bingo cards and food). You save $10

BUY 2 AND SAVE + BINGO BUNDLE FOR 2
$120

Get 2 event tickets which includes bingo cards and food PLUS the Bingo Bundle for 2 (includes 2 extra double-sided bingo cards, 6 raffle tickets). You save $10

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