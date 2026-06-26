Nilanjo! Presents Musical Bingo: Movie Magic

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EARLY BIRD! For a limited time you can Save $10 off general admission. Purchase by July 30th.
EARLY BIRD TICKET which grants access that includes 1 double-sided bingo card and food PLUS 1 extra double-sided bingo card and 3 raffle tickets - Purchase by July 31st
Grants entry to the event with access to 1 double-sided bingo card and activities. Food included.
General Admission grants access that includes 1 double-sided bingo card and food PLUS 1 extra double-sided bingo card and 3 raffle tickets
Buy 2 event tickets for standard general admission (includes bingo cards and food). You save $10
Get 2 event tickets which includes bingo cards and food PLUS the Bingo Bundle for 2 (includes 2 extra double-sided bingo cards, 6 raffle tickets). You save $10
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