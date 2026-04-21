Niles Boys Soccer Summer Fun Baskets

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About this raffle
Win yourself a Yeti Cooler filled with alcoholic beverages, mixers, glasses, a Jello shot maker, an inflatable serving bar, and a bucket of Garage beer!
Must be 21 years of age to win this raffle!
This raffle basket of outdoor fun can be yours! This basket includes Cornhole Boards that can be customized for the winner with a small decal, color, or words. Also included with this basket is a Ladderball Game, a Pickle Ball set, a sprinkler, 2 stadium seats, a Hammock, a Picnic blanket, and bubbles!
What's for dinner? Enjoy cooking any meal on this 2 Burner Flat Grill. Also included in this basket is a $50 gift card to The Butcher Block, along with grilling accessories, and an inflatable serving bar.
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