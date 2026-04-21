Hosted by

Niles Boys Soccer Boosters Inc

About this raffle

Niles Boys Soccer Summer Fun Baskets

Yeti Cooler
$10

Win yourself a Yeti Cooler filled with alcoholic beverages, mixers, glasses, a Jello shot maker, an inflatable serving bar, and a bucket of Garage beer!


Must be 21 years of age to win this raffle!

Outdoor Fun
$10

This raffle basket of outdoor fun can be yours! This basket includes Cornhole Boards that can be customized for the winner with a small decal, color, or words. Also included with this basket is a Ladderball Game, a Pickle Ball set, a sprinkler, 2 stadium seats, a Hammock, a Picnic blanket, and bubbles!

2 Burner Flat Grill
$10

What's for dinner? Enjoy cooking any meal on this 2 Burner Flat Grill. Also included in this basket is a $50 gift card to The Butcher Block, along with grilling accessories, and an inflatable serving bar.

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