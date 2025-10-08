eventClosed

Niles McKinley Band Boosters

Pink Out Shirt (Small) item
Pink Out Shirt (Small) item
Pink Out Shirt (Small)
$10

Pink out shirt for the game on October 24th. The shirt will be "hot" pink

Pink Out Shirt (Medium) item
Pink Out Shirt (Medium) item
Pink Out Shirt (Medium)
$10

Pink out shirt for the game on October 24th. Shirt will be "hot" pink.

Pink Out Shirt (Large) item
Pink Out Shirt (Large) item
Pink Out Shirt (Large)
$10

Pink out shirt for the game on October 24th. Shirt will be "hot" pink.

Pink Out Shirt (XL) item
Pink Out Shirt (XL) item
Pink Out Shirt (XL)
$10

Pink out shirt for the game on October 24th. Shirt will be "hot" pink.

Pink Out Shirt (2x) item
Pink Out Shirt (2x) item
Pink Out Shirt (2x)
$12

Pink out shirt for the game on October 24th. Size 2XL Shirt will be "hot" pink.

Pink Out Shirt 3XL item
Pink Out Shirt 3XL item
Pink Out Shirt 3XL
$14

Pink out shirt for the game on October 24th. Size 3XL Shirt will be "hot" pink.

Pink Out Shirt 4XL item
Pink Out Shirt 4XL item
Pink Out Shirt 4XL
$16

Pink out shirt for the game on October 24th. Size 4XL Shirt will be "hot" pink.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing