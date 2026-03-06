Nina Simone Childhood Home Vase, Winton and Rosa Eugene (2026)

Title: The Legacy of Nina Simone's House





Depicting: The Nina Simone Childhood Home





Artists: Winton and Rosa Eugene (Pottery by Eugene)





Medium: Stoneware Clay Pitcher (Clay donated by TACS).





Method: Wheel-thrown and hand-painted with Williamsburg glaze; fired in an electric kiln at Cone 8.





Dimensions: 12"T x 9"W x 11.75"D.





Date: February 23, 2026.





Provenance: Created for the 2026 TACS exhibition, Cowpens Potters: The Work of Winton and Rosa Eugene. This vessel is the contemporary counterpart to the "Original Home" lidded pot now held in the TACS Heritage Collection.





Significance: The Eugenes' work is held in the Smithsonian Institution’s Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum. Their work is known as a collaborative ‘creative dance’ of design, shape, and social commentary.





Market Value: $2,000.