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Tryon Arts And Crafts Inc

About this event

Nina Simone Childhood Home Vase, Winton and Rosa Eugene (2026)

Nina Simone's House (Remodeled) in Tryon, N.C. item
Nina Simone's House (Remodeled) in Tryon, N.C. item
Nina Simone's House (Remodeled) in Tryon, N.C. item
Nina Simone's House (Remodeled) in Tryon, N.C.
$600

Starting bid

Title: The Legacy of Nina Simone's House


Depicting: The Nina Simone Childhood Home


Artists: Winton and Rosa Eugene (Pottery by Eugene)


Medium: Stoneware Clay Pitcher (Clay donated by TACS).


Method: Wheel-thrown and hand-painted with Williamsburg glaze; fired in an electric kiln at Cone 8.


Dimensions: 12"T x 9"W x 11.75"D.


Date: February 23, 2026.


Provenance: Created for the 2026 TACS exhibition, Cowpens Potters: The Work of Winton and Rosa Eugene. This vessel is the contemporary counterpart to the "Original Home" lidded pot now held in the TACS Heritage Collection.


Significance: The Eugenes' work is held in the Smithsonian Institution’s Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum. Their work is known as a collaborative ‘creative dance’ of design, shape, and social commentary.


Market Value: $2,000.

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